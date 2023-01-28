About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Improving Osteoarthritis Diagnosis Through a More Accurate Blood Test

by Karishma Abhishek on January 28, 2023 at 12:37 AM
Font : A-A+

Improving Osteoarthritis Diagnosis Through a More Accurate Blood Test

Biomarker-based blood test for identifying the progression of osteoarthritis in the knee has been developed, providing a more accurate method than current ones.

This new test is a significant step forward in advancing research and finding new treatments for this common disease, which currently lacks effective therapies. Without a good way to identify and accurately predict the risk of osteoarthritis progression, researchers have been largely unable to include the right patients in clinical trials to test whether therapy is beneficial.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis


Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
Advertisement


"Therapies are lacking, but it's difficult to develop and test new therapies because we don't have a good way to determine the right patients for the therapy," said Virginia Byers Kraus, M.D., Ph.D., a professor in the departments of Medicine, Pathology and Orthopedic Surgery at Duke University School of Medicine and senior author of a study appearing online Jan. 25 in the journal Science Advances.

"It's a chicken-and-the-egg predicament," Kraus said. "In the immediate future, this new test will help identify people with high risk of progressive disease -- those likely to have both pain and worsening damage identified on X-rays -- who should be enrolled in clinical trials. Then we can learn if a therapy is beneficial."
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis


Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
Advertisement

Revolutionizing Osteoarthritis Diagnosis

Kraus and colleagues isolated more than a dozen molecules in the blood associated with the progression of osteoarthritis, which is the most common joint disorder in the United States. It afflicts 10% of men and 13% of women over the age of 60 and is a major cause of disability.

With further honing, the researchers narrowed the blood test to a set of 15 markers that correspond to 13 total proteins. These markers accurately predicted 73% of progressors from non-progressors among 596 people with knee osteoarthritis.

The prediction rate for the new blood biomarker was far better than the current approaches. Assessing baseline structural osteoarthritis and pain severity is 59% accurate, while the current biomarker testing molecules from urine is 58% accurate.

The new, blood-based marker set was also successfully identifying the group of patients whose joints show progression in X-ray scans, regardless of pain symptoms.

"In addition to being more accurate, this new biomarker has an additional advantage of being a blood-based test," Kraus said. "Blood is a readily accessible biospecimen, making it an important way to identify people for clinical trial enrollment and those most in need of treatment."

Source: Eurekalert
Hip replacement

Hip replacement


Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abroad to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and ...
Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal ...
Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce ...
Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Improving Osteoarthritis Diagnosis Through a More Accurate Blood Test Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests