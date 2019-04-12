medindia

Improving Blood Vessel Health in the Brain may Help Combat Alzheimer's: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 4, 2019 at 12:11 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In people with Alzheimer's disease, vasomotion (very slow spontaneous vessel pulsations) drives the clearance of substances of the brain to prevent or treat amyloid-beta accumulation, said investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
Improving Blood Vessel Health in the Brain may Help Combat Alzheimer's: Study
Improving Blood Vessel Health in the Brain may Help Combat Alzheimer's: Study

In their study published in Neuron, the researchers injected a fluorescently labeled carbohydrate called dextran into the brains of awake mice, and they conducted imaging tests to follow its clearance.

Show Full Article


Their experiments revealed that vasomotion was critical for clearing dextran from the brain and stimulating an increase of the amplitude of these vessel pulsations could increase clearance. Also, in mice with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a condition that causes amyloid-beta to build up in the walls of the brain's blood vessels, vessel pulsations were hindered and clearance rates were reduced.

"We were able to show for the first time that large dilations and contractions of vessels that happen spontaneously at an ultra-low frequency are a major driving force to clear waste products from the brain," said lead author Susanne van Veluw, PhD, an investigator in the department of Neurology at MGH.

"Our findings highlight the importance of the vasculature in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease. If we direct therapeutic strategies towards promoting healthy vasculature and therefore improve clearance of amyloid-beta from the brain, we may be able to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease in the future."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible age-related brain disorder that destroys the memory associated with the ability to carry out even the simplest tasks. Here are some facts and figures on Alzheimer's disease.

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentVasculitisBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainHealth Insurance - IndiaBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive