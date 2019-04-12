Improving Blood Vessel Health in the Brain may Help Combat Alzheimer's: Study

Font : A- A+



In people with Alzheimer's disease, vasomotion (very slow spontaneous vessel pulsations) drives the clearance of substances of the brain to prevent or treat amyloid-beta accumulation, said investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Improving Blood Vessel Health in the Brain may Help Combat Alzheimer's: Study



In their study published in Neuron, the researchers injected a fluorescently labeled carbohydrate called dextran into the brains of awake mice, and they conducted imaging tests to follow its clearance.



‘In patients with Alzheimer's disease, amyloid-beta protein fragments accumulate in the tissue and blood vessels of the brain, likely due to a faulty clearance mechanism.’ Show Full Article





"We were able to show for the first time that large dilations and contractions of vessels that happen spontaneously at an ultra-low frequency are a major driving force to clear waste products from the brain," said lead author Susanne van Veluw, PhD, an investigator in the department of Neurology at MGH.



"Our findings highlight the importance of the vasculature in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease. If we direct therapeutic strategies towards promoting healthy vasculature and therefore improve clearance of amyloid-beta from the brain, we may be able to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease in the future."



Source: Eurekalert Their experiments revealed that vasomotion was critical for clearing dextran from the brain and stimulating an increase of the amplitude of these vessel pulsations could increase clearance. Also, in mice with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a condition that causes amyloid-beta to build up in the walls of the brain's blood vessels, vessel pulsations were hindered and clearance rates were reduced."We were able to show for the first time that large dilations and contractions of vessels that happen spontaneously at an ultra-low frequency are a major driving force to clear waste products from the brain," said lead author Susanne van Veluw, PhD, an investigator in the department of Neurology at MGH."Our findings highlight the importance of the vasculature in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease. If we direct therapeutic strategies towards promoting healthy vasculature and therefore improve clearance of amyloid-beta from the brain, we may be able to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease in the future."Source: Eurekalert In their study published in Neuron, the researchers injected a fluorescently labeled carbohydrate called dextran into the brains of awake mice, and they conducted imaging tests to follow its clearance.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.