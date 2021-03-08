Improved Mental Health Among Adults With Suicidal History

About 28.4% adults with previous suicide attempts were able to reach a complete mental health state finds a study conducted at University of Toronto. The individuals were free from substance dependence, mental illness, suicidal thoughts and psychiatry disorder.
"This is a very hopeful finding for individuals struggling with suicidality and their loved ones," said lead author Esme Fuller-Thomson, professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and director of the Institute for Life Course and Aging. "Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing."
"This is a very hopeful finding for individuals struggling with suicidality and their loved ones," said lead author Esme Fuller-Thomson, professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and director of the Institute for Life Course and Aging. "Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing."
About 769 canadians who had suicidal history were evaluvated by the researchers by using the data from the Statistics Canada's Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health.
‘Adults with suicidal history were free from psychiatric disorders, substance dependence and mental illness.’
Suicide is a psychiatry disorder which is mostly related to depression and mental illness. The other factors that contribute to suicidal thoughts are anxiety, trauma from an accident, personality disorder and substance use disorders.
Individuals who had attempted suicide earlier were free from insomnia (sleeping difficulty) and chronic pain and were with complete mental health.
According to Ian Mahoney-co author The study also highlighted the other factors that acted as a barrier to positive mental health following suicide attempt and it is essential to note the modifiable factors like sleeping difficulty (insomnia) and chronic pain in order to support the well being of the vulnerable group.
Women and older respondents with high income were found to be in complete mental health.
Social support from friends and family play an important role for the well being of an individual who has attempted suicide. The other factors that are associated with complete mental health are absence of insomnia and chronic pain. Women and older people with high income were able to recover faster as remission is important for a positive outcome.
Studies have shown that social and psychological well being is a holistic approach to recover from suicidal thoughts.
Source: Medindia