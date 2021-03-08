by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Improved Mental Health Among Adults With Suicidal History
About 28.4% adults with previous suicide attempts were able to reach a complete mental health state finds a study conducted at University of Toronto. The individuals were free from substance dependence, mental illness, suicidal thoughts and psychiatry disorder.

"This is a very hopeful finding for individuals struggling with suicidality and their loved ones," said lead author Esme Fuller-Thomson, professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and director of the Institute for Life Course and Aging. "Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing."

About 769 canadians who had suicidal history were evaluvated by the researchers by using the data from the Statistics Canada's Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health.


"Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing." Says Esme Fuller-Thomson - lead author and professor at the University of Toronto.

Suicide is a psychiatry disorder which is mostly related to depression and mental illness. The other factors that contribute to suicidal thoughts are anxiety, trauma from an accident, personality disorder and substance use disorders.

Individuals who had attempted suicide earlier were free from insomnia (sleeping difficulty) and chronic pain and were with complete mental health.

According to Ian Mahoney-co author The study also highlighted the other factors that acted as a barrier to positive mental health following suicide attempt and it is essential to note the modifiable factors like sleeping difficulty (insomnia) and chronic pain in order to support the well being of the vulnerable group.

Women and older respondents with high income were found to be in complete mental health.

Social support from friends and family play an important role for the well being of an individual who has attempted suicide. The other factors that are associated with complete mental health are absence of insomnia and chronic pain. Women and older people with high income were able to recover faster as remission is important for a positive outcome.

Studies have shown that social and psychological well being is a holistic approach to recover from suicidal thoughts.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Suicide
Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Organophosphorus Poisoning
Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a parent has an unbeatable and impassable power to rescue us from any emotional misery. Let''s read on to know more about how love impacts our mental health.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisUnderstanding the Role of Love in Mental Health