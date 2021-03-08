Improved Mental Health Among Adults With Suicidal History

‘Adults with suicidal history were free from psychiatric disorders, substance dependence and mental illness.’

"Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing." Says Esme Fuller-Thomson - lead author and professor at the University of Toronto.Suicide is a psychiatry disorder which is mostly related to depression and mental illness. The other factors that contribute to suicidal thoughts are anxiety, trauma from an accident, personality disorder and substance use disorders.Individuals who had attempted suicide earlier were free from insomnia (sleeping difficulty) and chronic pain and were with complete mental health.According to Ian Mahoney-co author The study also highlighted the other factors that acted as a barrier to positive mental health following suicide attempt and it is essential to note the modifiable factors like sleeping difficulty (insomnia) and chronic pain in order to support the well being of the vulnerable group.Women and older respondents with high income were found to be in complete mental health.Social support from friends and family play an important role for the well being of an individual who has attempted suicide. The other factors that are associated with complete mental health are absence of insomnia and chronic pain. Women and older people with high income were able to recover faster as remission is important for a positive outcome.Studies have shown that social and psychological well being is a holistic approach to recover from suicidal thoughts.Source: Medindia