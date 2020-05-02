medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Imprisonment of a Family Member During Childhood May Up Diabetes Risk in Men

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having an imprisoned family member (family member in prison or jail) can put men at a higher risk of developing diabetes, reports a new study.
Imprisonment of a Family Member During Childhood May Up Diabetes Risk in Men
Imprisonment of a Family Member During Childhood May Up Diabetes Risk in Men

Men who experienced a family member's incarceration are 64% more likely to have diabetes in later adulthood, compared to those who were not exposed to this childhood adversity, report researchers from the University of Toronto and University of Alabama in a recent study in SAGE-Open Medicine.

Show Full Article


The study -- by Bradley White, an associate professor with the University of Alabama's Department of Psychology, and Esme Fuller-Thomson, a professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW) -- mirrors previous research by the authors, published in 2016, which found that the incarceration of a family member during childhood was also associated with a much higher risk of heart attacks in men, but not women.

Their recent study looked at a large representative sample of adults over the age of 40 across five US States. Of the men who were exposed to this childhood trauma, 7.9% had diabetes. Of the men who had not experienced the incarceration of a family member as a child, only 4.8% had the disease. The difference was much less for women (5.4% vs. 4.5%).

"Previous studies have found that the incarceration of a parent plays havoc with the stability of housing, employment, and parental marital relationships. It has also been associated with psychosocial maladjustment and mental disorders in children, and often leads to considerable social and familial stigma," says White. "Less attention has been paid to the long-term physical health outcomes of the children as they grow up."

Family member incarceration during childhood is an under-investigated yet increasingly common childhood experience in the United States. One in every 17 respondents aged 40-64 had experienced a family member incarcerated, compared to one in every 63 respondents aged 80 and older. The vast majority of U.S. prison inmates are men, most of whom are fathers to children under 18.

While White and Fuller-Thomson's study was not designed to draw conclusions about the different results found between men and women, the researchers have developed several hypotheses that they would like to explore in the future.

"Prior evidence suggests men may be more vulnerable biologically to early adversities than women and experience stress-related testosterone suppression, which is linked to insulin resistance," says White. "In addition, incarceration also frequently interferes with fathers' contact with children, which may particularly impact their sons' abilities to cope with stress. Boys and men are also less likely than girls and women to seek psychosocial support in response to adverse events."

Since other adverse childhood traumas that have also been found to contribute to the development of health problems in later life are also more prevalent in households where a family member is incarcerated, six other forms of childhood traumas were adjusted for in the analysis in addition to known risk factors for diabetes, such as obesity and smoking. The six forms of trauma include sexual, physical, and verbal abuse, and parental addictions, parental mental illness and parental domestic violence.

"The results of our two studies suggests that the dramatic increase in incarceration rates may have detrimental long-term health effects for boys with a family member in prison, and these effects may persist into later life," says Fuller-Thomson, who is also director of the University of Toronto's Institute for Life Course and Aging and cross-appointed to the Department of Family & Community Medicine and the Faculty of Nursing.

"Our results support the consideration of alternatives to current incarceration policies and practice," said co-author Keri J. West, a doctoral candidate in the FIFSW at U of T.

"These alternatives include investment in diversion strategies to redirect individuals to community-based rehabilitative programs, facilitating family contact by placing incarcerated individuals in facilities close to their communities, and eliminating visitation policies that create excessive burden for family members, such as restrictive visitation hours and prohibitive fees for phone calls."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Care and Management of Older Prisoners Necessary in Prisons

For the growing population of older prisoners, prisons and partner organizations must do more to provide health and social care.

Occurrence of Non-Communicable Diseases in Prisoners - An Overview

The prisoners with inadequate exercise and improper diet are exposed to the threat of non-communicable diseases.

'Parents in Jail' can be More Worse for Kids Than Divorce or Parental Death

For many kids, parents in jail can be worse than divorce and death of a parent, reveals a new study.

Dads in Prison Bring Poverty for Families on the Outside

Families with a father in prison tend to live in neighborhoods with higher percentages of residents who are single mothers, revealed study.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hemorrhoids

World Cancer Day: Let's Create a Future Without Cancer

Yoga Helps Reduce Symptoms of Depression
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive