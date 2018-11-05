medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Important Enzymes Depleted in Kidney Cancer

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 11, 2018 at 9:26 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has determined that enzymes important in multiple pathways are universally depleted in "clear cell" renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) tumors. The findings of the team from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania was based on integrating data on the function of essential metabolic enzymes with genetic, protein, and metabolic abnormalities associated with ccRCC. The study is published in Cell Metabolism.
Important Enzymes Depleted in Kidney Cancer
Important Enzymes Depleted in Kidney Cancer

Kidney cancer , one of the ten most prevalent malignancies in the world, has increased in incidence over the last decade, likely due to rising obesity rates. The most common subtype of this cancer is "clear cell" renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), which exhibits multiple metabolic abnormalities, such as highly elevated stored sugar and fat deposition.

"Kidney cancer develops from an extremely complex set of cellular malfunctions," said senior author Celeste Simon, PhD, the scientific director of the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute and a professor of Cell and Developmental Biology. "That's why we approached studying its cause from many perspectives."

Using human tissue provided by the National Cancer Institute's Cooperative Human Tissue Network and Penn Medicine physicians Naomi Haas, MD, an associate professor of Hematology/Oncology, and Priti Lal, MD, an associate professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, the team found that the expression of certain enzymes is strongly repressed in ccRCC tumors. For example, reduced activity of one enzyme, arginase, promotes ccRCC tumor growth through at least two distinct biochemical pathways. One is by conserving a critical molecular cofactor and the second is by avoiding toxic accumulation of organic compounds. The enzymes whose activities are depressed are involved in the breakdown of urea, a byproduct of protein being used in the human body. In addition, loss of these enzymes results in decreased ability of the immune system to eradicate these tumors.

"Pharmacological approaches to restore the expression of urea cycle enzymes would greatly expand treatment options for ccRCC patients, whose current therapies only benefit a small subset," Simon said.

In the future, the researchers aim to test such epigenetic drugs as HDAC and DNA methylase inhibitors to turn on genes for multiple lost enzymes in renal cancer. The study was completed by researchers at both Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who specialize in studying metabolic abnormalities in children.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Study Suggests A New Treatment Medicine for Adrenal Cancer

Study Suggests A New Treatment Medicine for Adrenal Cancer

Cancer patients now have a silver lining as a new international study has found a new treatment for one of the most rare and aggressive forms of cancer.

Renal Cancer Cells Thrive When Put in the Right Environment, Says Research

Renal Cancer Cells Thrive When Put in the Right Environment, Says Research

Previous research has shown that tumor cells fail to reach their potential in the wrong environment.

People With Kidney Cancer Could be at a Real Risk From NSAIDS

People With Kidney Cancer Could be at a Real Risk From NSAIDS

Ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications except aspirin could increase mortality risk in patients with kidney cancer, finds a new study.

Bristol-Myers Halts Drug Trial Early After Reaching Survival Benefit In Kidney Cancer

Bristol-Myers Halts Drug Trial Early After Reaching Survival Benefit In Kidney Cancer

Opdivo demonstrated superior overall survival compared to cancer drug, Everolius among patients with renal cell carcinoma.

Hematuria

Hematuria

Hematuria is a condition marked by the presence of red blood cells (erythrocytes) in the urine. The bleeding may occur just once or it may be recurrent.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Kidney Hematuria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...