by Anjanee Sharma on  March 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM General Health News
Importance of Playfulness in Romantic Relationships
New article highlights why playfulness is important in romantic relationships in adults.

While data is widely available on play and playfulness in children, data on their structure and consequences in adults is limited.

The authors state that playfulness increases the experience of positive emotions. Biological processes like the activation of hormones and certain brain circuits may also be potentially related to playfulness.


In addition, it influences people's communication and interaction with each other (dealing with stress or solving interpersonal tension), all of which impact relationship satisfaction and trust, affecting the longevity of relationships.

Kay Brauer, lead author, states, "Our literature review and studies from our lab show that being playful contributes to most people's love lives."

"Playful behaviors such as surprising the partner, retelling and reenacting joint experiences with the partner, or jointly forming new experiences often contribute to the happiness and longevity of relationships," he adds.



Source: Medindia

