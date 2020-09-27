Importance of Good Heart Health in Diabetes Prevention

‘At age 55 years, more favorable cardiovascular health was associated with a lower lifetime risk for type 2 diabetes. ’

Research on the link between different CVH categories and lifetime risk of T2D is scarce. It is unclear whether being genetically predisposed to diabetes affects how cardiovascular disease affects a person's odds of developing diabetes during their life.Data from the prospective population-based Rotterdam Study was used to produce a CVH 'score' for each participant. Based on BMI measurements, blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, diet, and exercise, the scores were calculated.Individuals were placed into one of the three categories according to their CVH score:Poor (CVH score 0-5)Intermediate (CVH score 6-7)Ideal (CVH score 8-12)From the 403 common genetic variants, genetic predisposition to type 2 diabetes was quantified in the form of a Genetic Risk Score (GRS).According to each participant's GRS, the sample population was divided into three equal-sized groups, resulting in them being classed as a low, medium, or high genetic risk.At age 55, the remaining lifetime risk of T2D was 22.6% for people classed as having ideal CVH, 28.3% for intermediate CVH, and 32.6% for poor CVH.People with high genetic risk had a likelihood of developing T2D of 23.5% if their CVH was ideal, 33.7% if they had intermediate CVH and 38.7% when CVH was classed as poor.They conclude:Source: Medindia