  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Implications for New Drugs for Schizophrenia

    by Angela Mohan on September 9, 2021 at 7:49 PM

    Implications for New Drugs for Schizophrenia
    How an antipsychotic drug in the development stage binds to its target has been identified by a team of researchers.

    SEP-363856 or *Ulotaront* is an experimental antipsychotic, now under trials for the treatment of schizophrenia and related disorders.

    Advertisement

    SEP-363856 is an agonist, stimulating receptors in the brain, rather than an antagonist, which switches them off.

    Advertisement
    Flinders University researchers have discovered how the drug candidate is able to recognize and interact with its intended target site in the brain, a protein called trace amine-associated receptor (TAAR1).

    Research team used supercomputing and data services facility at The National Computational Infrastructure (NCI) in Canberra to model what happened to the receptor when it was exposed to SEP-363856.

    Published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry the research found that the antipsychotic interacts with residues that play a key role in the selective binding of the drug to TAAR1 over other receptors.

    "Understanding how drugs and drug-like molecules interact with drug targets at an atomic level allows us to predict their binding interactions and provides a guide to the rational design of new therapeutic agents," says lead author Dr Pramod Nair from Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health.

    "Using high-performance computing platforms allows us to rapidly predict such mechanisms, which would take several years if we were to do it in a lab.

    "Understanding these processes in a short timeframe is valuable for developing effective therapeutics with reduced adverse reactions and a better scope towards personalized medicine."



    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << New Insights on Sleep Problems in Older Adults With Chronic ...
    Parkinson's Patients can Benefit from 7 Walking Strategies >>

    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 -
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - "Creating Hope Through Action"
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Drug Toxicity Schizophrenia Drugs Banned in India Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Schizoaffective Disorder Mind-wandering Paranoia Anosognosia Antipsychotic Medications 

    Recommended Reading
    Schizophrenia
    Schizophrenia
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Anosognosia
    Anosognosia
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Antipsychotic Medications
    Antipsychotic Medications
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Drug Toxicity
    Drug Toxicity
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Drugs Banned in India
    Drugs Banned in India
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
    Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Mind-wandering
    Mind-wandering
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Paranoia
    Paranoia
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
    Schizoaffective Disorder
    Schizoaffective Disorder
    Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close