Impact of Tobacco Control Policies in India

In sharp contrast, global economies have been embracing safer alternatives and reaping the benefits by complementing their tobacco policies.Recently, Thailand is exploring a policy change in the interest of public health backed by scientific studies substantiated by reliable and quality data.Thailand will also consider producing e-cigarette products and exporting them, giving impetus to the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and tobacco growers.These facts show. The government should open debate on legalizing e-cigarettes.The discussion must look at various dimensions such as health impact, freedom of choice, the issue of the black market, and whether the crime of vaping warrants such hefty penalties.The issue of e-cigarettes underlines the self-contradictory public policy on cigarette smoking. Largely, public policies adopted by countries are driven by two goals that contradict each another.On one hand, it is a financial interest and on the other, a health issue. Thailand's policy has tried to pursue both and ended up failing on both issues.Many countries have imposed hefty tax rates on cigarettes to deter consumption, especially for young and low-income consumers.It is incontestable that cigarettes and e-cigarettes are bad for people's health but a mature government must let people decide. All policy-makers must do is create fair and effective mechanisms to direct consumers' behavior.Source: Medindia