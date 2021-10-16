Impact of Tobacco Control Policies in India

India has the second-largest tobacco population in the world. Over the last three decades, the Indian government has been instrumental in implementing tobacco control policies regulating tobacco products.
Unfortunately, laws so far have failed to create a comprehensive approach to tobacco control positively skewed towards combustible tobacco products by e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems ban, resulting in big health and economic crisis.
Indian policymaking has been ineffective in addressing the menace that encourages combustible cigarettes with unequal implementation and enforcement at the state and district levels.
Recently, Thailand is exploring a policy change in the interest of public health backed by scientific studies substantiated by reliable and quality data.
Thailand will also consider producing e-cigarette products and exporting them, giving impetus to the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and tobacco growers.
These facts show an urgent need to re-examine India's public policy on smoking. The government should open debate on legalizing e-cigarettes.
The discussion must look at various dimensions such as health impact, freedom of choice, the issue of the black market, and whether the crime of vaping warrants such hefty penalties.
The issue of e-cigarettes underlines the self-contradictory public policy on cigarette smoking. Largely, public policies adopted by countries are driven by two goals that contradict each another.
On one hand, it is a financial interest and on the other, a health issue. Thailand's policy has tried to pursue both and ended up failing on both issues.
Many countries have imposed hefty tax rates on cigarettes to deter consumption, especially for young and low-income consumers.
It is incontestable that cigarettes and e-cigarettes are bad for people's health but a mature government must let people decide. All policy-makers must do is create fair and effective mechanisms to direct consumers' behavior.
Source: Medindia