Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Diagnosis

Advertisement

Colonoscopies (to detect colorectal cancer) in 2020 decreased by 45% compared with annual averages in 2018 through 2019, whereas prostate biopsies (to detect prostate cancer), chest computed tomography scans (to detect lung cancer), and cystoscopies (to detect bladder cancer) decreased by 29%, 10%, and 21%, respectively.Researchers then created a chart that institutions, health systems, and states can use to determine the time and resources needed to increase diagnostic procedures to recover from the backlog created by the pandemic."The disruption in non-emergency health care during the peak of the pandemic was intentional and necessary," said Dr. Lal, MD, of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.In the COVID-19 recovery phase, this study findings will help physicians, hospitals, and health care organizations anticipate the extent to which they have fallen behind in their efforts to diagnose new cancers. It will also help them allocate requisite resources and time to re-engage with patients.Source: Medindia