Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Diagnosis

by Dr Jayashree on December 6, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Diagnosis

Restrictions in access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to cause new cancer diagnoses to be delayed, a situation that could lead to worse prognoses for patients. The findings are published in the CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Researchers examined data from more than 9 million US veterans at 1,244 VA medical facilities. From 2018 through 2020, there were 3.9 million procedures used to diagnose cancer and 251,647 new cancers diagnosed.

They found that procedures to diagnose cancer were used less frequently in 2020. There were also fewer new diagnoses of cancer in 2020. These deficits varied by geographic location and by cancer type.

Colonoscopies (to detect colorectal cancer) in 2020 decreased by 45% compared with annual averages in 2018 through 2019, whereas prostate biopsies (to detect prostate cancer), chest computed tomography scans (to detect lung cancer), and cystoscopies (to detect bladder cancer) decreased by 29%, 10%, and 21%, respectively.
New cancer diagnoses in 2020 decreased by 13% to 23%, depending on the cancer type.

Researchers then created a chart that institutions, health systems, and states can use to determine the time and resources needed to increase diagnostic procedures to recover from the backlog created by the pandemic.

"The disruption in non-emergency health care during the peak of the pandemic was intentional and necessary," said Dr. Lal, MD, of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

In the COVID-19 recovery phase, this study findings will help physicians, hospitals, and health care organizations anticipate the extent to which they have fallen behind in their efforts to diagnose new cancers. It will also help them allocate requisite resources and time to re-engage with patients.



Source: Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain ......
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
A new study investigated the impact of ABO and Rh blood groups on COVID-19 susceptibility, ......
How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?
Ideal face mask for kids would be the one which has six layers of filtration and the innermost ......
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardio...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

