About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Impact of Premenopausal Ovary Removal on Brain Health

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 21 2024 2:56 PM

Impact of Premenopausal Ovary Removal on Brain Health
New research published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association reveals that women who undergo ovary removal before menopause, especially before age 40, exhibit diminished white matter integrity across various brain regions later in life. White matter is crucial for connecting neurons throughout the brain (1 Trusted Source
Women's Brain Health: Midlife Ovarian Removal Affects Associative Memory

Go to source).

Impact of Premenopausal Ovary Removal on Brain White Matter Integrity

“We know that having both ovaries removed before natural menopause causes abrupt endocrine dysfunction, which increases the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia,” said Michelle Mielke, Ph.D., professor and chair of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “But few neuroimaging studies have been conducted to better understand the underlying mechanisms.”

High Body Fat may Reduce Premenopausal Breast Cancer Risk
High Body Fat may Reduce Premenopausal Breast Cancer Risk
High body fat or increased adiposity is associated with a reduced risk of premenopausal breast cancer at a greater magnitude than previously shown and across the entire distribution of body mass index (BMI).
For the study, the research team examined data from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging to identify women over the age of 50 with available diffusion tensor imaging, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technique that measures white matter in the brain. The cohort was comprised of:
  • 22 participants who had premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy (PBO) before age 40
  • 43 participants who had PBO between the ages of 40 and 45
  • 39 participants who had PBO between the ages of 46 and 49
  • 907 participants who did not have PBO before the age of 50.

Implications for Premenopausal Ovary Removal and Brain Health

“Females who had premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy before the age of 40 had significantly reduced white matter integrity in multiple regions of the brain,” said Mielke, the study’s corresponding author. “There were also trends in some brain regions such that women who had PBO between the ages of 40-44 or 45-49 years also had reduced white matter integrity, but many of these results were not statistically significant.”

Mielke said that 80% of participants who had their ovaries removed also had a history of estrogen replacement therapy. Therefore, the study was not able to determine whether the use of estrogen replacement therapy after PBO mitigated the effects of PBO on white matter integrity. She noted that the ovaries secrete hormones both before (primarily estrogen, progesterone and testosterone) and after menopause (primarily testosterone and androstenedione).

“Having both ovaries removed results in an abrupt decrease in both estrogen and testosterone in women,” Mielke said. “Therefore, one possible explanation for our results is the loss of both estrogen and testosterone.”

Ovary Removal: Weighing the Benefits and Risks for Women's Health
Ovary Removal: Weighing the Benefits and Risks for Women's Health
Removing the ovaries during a benign hysterectomy may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in premenopausal women and the risk of cancer in postmenopausal women.
Mielke said additional research is needed to further understand how white matter changes are associated with cognitive impairment.

“While these findings are important for women to consider before having premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy for non-cancerous conditions, we need a larger and more diverse cohort of women to validate these results.”

Advertisement
Fallopian Tube Removal may Cut Ovarian Cancer Risk
Fallopian Tube Removal may Cut Ovarian Cancer Risk
Women at high risk of ovarian cancer can have their Fallopian tubes removed as precaution step, says an expert.
Reference:
  1. Women's Brain Health: Midlife Ovarian Removal Affects Associative Memory - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10533588/)

Source-Eurekalert
Menopause-Like Symptoms May Strike Before the Actual Transition
Menopause-Like Symptoms May Strike Before the Actual Transition
When do menopause transition symptoms occur? During a late-reproductive stage women may experience these symptoms that may impair overall quality of life.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement