Leisure-time physical activity from adolescence (15 to 18) to later adulthood (40-61) was linked to reduced risk of dying, stated new study.

Impact of Physical Activity Among Adults

‘It may never be too late for adults to become physically active and enjoy some health benefits. ’

The results suggest maintaining physical activity from adolescence into later adulthood was associated with lower risk of dying and so was increasing leisure-time physical activity in adulthood, including from age 41 to 60, for adults who had been less active.The study relied on self-reported hours per week of leisure-time physical activity, including historical questions about activity as a young person. Authors: Pedro F. Saint-Maurice, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, and coauthors(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.0355)Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.