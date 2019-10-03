medindia
Impact of Physical Activity Among Adults

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 10, 2019 at 9:23 PM Research News
Leisure-time physical activity from adolescence (15 to 18) to later adulthood (40-61) was linked to reduced risk of dying, stated new study.
The results suggest maintaining physical activity from adolescence into later adulthood was associated with lower risk of dying and so was increasing leisure-time physical activity in adulthood, including from age 41 to 60, for adults who had been less active.

The study relied on self-reported hours per week of leisure-time physical activity, including historical questions about activity as a young person. Authors: Pedro F. Saint-Maurice, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, and coauthors

