Impact of Lifestyle Behaviors in Early Childhood on Obesity: Study

The study assessed five lifestyle behaviors physical activity, sleep duration, television watching, ultra-processed food consumption, and plant-based food consumption in 1,480 children when they were four years of age.
‘Identifying modifiable lifestyle behaviors linked to childhood obesity is necessary to develop preventive strategies.
Limited TV time and low consumption of ultra-processed foods, along with high sleep time, physical activity, and consumption of plant-based foods were associated with lower body mass index and waist circumference and a lower likelihood of developing overweight or obesity and abdominal obesity at age seven years. Longer TV viewing was the lifestyle factor that was most strongly associated with the development of obesity.
Source: Eurekalert