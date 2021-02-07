by Dr Jayashree on  July 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Impact of Lack of Exercise in Aged Women During COVID-19 Quarantine
Measuring the impact of decrease in physical activity on aged women's health during the period of social distancing and isolation imposed by COVID-19 revealed a deterioration in their overall health.

The adverse effects included risk factors for metabolic disorders like elevated levels of cholesterol and glycated hemoglobin, and also loss of muscle strength and diminished aerobic activity.

Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil conducted a research study involving 34 women aged 50-70 to analyze the effects of different physical training programs.


"It's important to stress that these women were already considered physically inactive before the pandemic, in the sense that they didn't exercise regularly. With confinement, they became even more sedentary, abandoning such activities as walking the dog, going shopping, playing with grandchildren, walking to the bus stop, or walking to work", says Carlos Bueno Junior, last author of the article.

A first set of examinations were conducted before the start of the study to record weight, body mass index (BMI), fat mass, waist circumference, blood pressure, handgrip strength (measured with a dynamometer), and diet (via a questionnaire).

The women were also asked to do a test known as the six-minute walk to measure their cardiovascular capacity. Finally, blood samples were collected to analyze white and red blood cell count, cholesterol, glycemia, insulin and glycated hemoglobin level (risk factors for type 2 diabetes).

The original plan of study is to repeat all the examinations after they completed the exercise protocol, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this to happen.

Instead, they changed the research plan to evaluate the health impact of the social changes caused by COVID-19 in older women. Already the baseline measurements were taken and so they repeated all examinations after the first 16 weeks of confinement.

The results of repeated examination show that no changes in weight, BMI, fat mass, or waist circumference. There is a rise of 39.8% in levels of insulin; 9.7% in glycated hemoglobin, and 8% in total cholesterol.

Whereas the blood platelets fell 10% ; the grip test showed a 5.6% drop in muscle strength, and the six-minute walk test showed a 4.4% loss of aerobic capacity.

The findings of the study published in the journal Experimental Gerontology indicate the adverse effect on health observed in the aged women is due mainly to the decrease in physical exercise.

The prolonging of the public health crisis tends to make the implications for the health of sedentary older women even more severe. We need to think about ways of promoting physical activity safely during this period.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health
Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.
READ MORE
Hypertension: Regular Exercise Helps Control Blood Pressure Rise
Engaging in regular exercise is a safe approach for people living in relatively polluted regions. Air pollution increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and death. Regular physical activity outweighs the ill effect of air pollution.
READ MORE
Sedentary Lifestyle and Lazy Bones
The shift to farming and more sedentary lifestyles over the time is the reason why modern humans have more fragile bones, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Simple Exercise Tips to Stay Physically Active Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic has made every one not only to work from home, but also exercise within their home. Check out these exercise tips to stay physically active amid the coronavirus outbreak.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise