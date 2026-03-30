Impact of Gene Regulation on Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

Beyond microRNAs, diverse classes of small RNAs show major changes in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder brain tissue.
Transcending the role of just microRNAs, small non-coding RNAs (sncRNAs) play a critical role in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder , particularly through age-specific changes in younger patients.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Several novel classes of small regulatory RNAs show widespread changes in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and extensive linkages to critical brain processes
Go to source) Traditional research into brain disorders has primarily focused on proteins and the genes that encode them. However, new findings from Thomas Jefferson University’s Computational Medicine Center indicate that these regulatory molecules are essential for both healthy and diseased brains.
Using deep sequencing, researchers discovered that while microRNAs are well-known, other classes such as tRNA-derived fragments (tRFs), rRNA-derived fragments (rRFs), and Y RNA-derived fragments (yRFs) are equally vital for gene regulation.
Notably, these small RNA profiles show significant shifts in younger individuals, offering a fresh perspective on neuropsychiatric disorders and brain health. The move from protein-centric views to RNA-based research marks a major advancement in our understanding of synaptic signaling and genomic mapping.
Are MicroRNAs the Only Regulatory RNAs in the Brain?In a study recently published in Translational Psychiatry, a team led by Isidore Rigoutsos, PhD, took a comprehensive look at small RNAs in brain samples from people with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and individuals without psychiatric illness.
Their goal was to find out what kind of small RNAs are active in the brain, and whether their levels change in disease.
“Little attention had been paid to small RNAs in these disorders,” says Dr. Rigoutsos, “even though small RNAs help control numerous processes by modulating the abundance of genes.”
To capture the broader picture, researchers used deep sequencing and specialized computational tools developed in the Rigoutsos lab. This allowed them to analyze multiple classes of small RNAs at once, and they found that microRNAs account for just over half of all small RNAs in the brain.
Age-specific RNA Patterns Reveal the Origins of Psychiatric IllnessThe remainder comes from the other classes the Rigoutsos team studies. The team found that these other RNAs may regulate critical processes in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as well as in healthy brains.
Also, a surprising pattern emerged when the team separated participants by age. The small RNA profiles of young patients looked substantially different than those of healthy, young people. Yet, those differences disappeared when the researchers compared the profiles from the brains of older patients with those from older individuals without mental illness.
“It turns out that the differences in the small RNA populations happen early on in patients’ lives,” Dr. Rigoutsos says.
The findings highlight the growing importance of data-driven, collaborative science. “To understand complex disease,” Dr. Rigoutsos continues, “we need to study all the molecules that are present and work across disciplines.”
Reference:
- Several novel classes of small regulatory RNAs show widespread changes in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and extensive linkages to critical brain processes - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-026-03808-x)
Source-Eurekalert