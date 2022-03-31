Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare system has been illustrated by fifth annual FAIR Health Report.



All other venues of care studied, such as emergency rooms and urgent care, showed decreases in utilization. The limits were also imposed on certain in-office services, coupled with the greater risk of infection from in-person encounters

Advertisement

‘Telehealth utilization is found to have increased growth up to 40-fold increase with nationally 7,060 percent from 2019 to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.’