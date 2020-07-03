Impact of Coronavirus on the Digestive Tract Studied

In coronavirus patients, the impact of gastrointestinal symptoms and the potential fecal transmission has been studied.

The world is bracing for the impact of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has now spread to over 30 countries, infecting more than 80,000 people with over 2,600 deaths globally. A better understanding of how this virus is transmitted is key to preventing its spread.



‘A significant portion of coronavirus patients have diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and/or abdominal discomfort before respiratory symptoms.’ Show Full Article





Researchers recommend monitoring patients with initial GI distress, which will allow for earlier detection, diagnosis, isolation and intervention.



Viral RNA is detectable in stool of patients with suspected coronavirus; it is now clear that the virus sheds into the stool.



Viral gastrointestinal infection and potential fecal-oral transmission can last even after viral clearance in respiratory tract.



Prevention of fecal-oral transmission should be taken into consideration to control the spread the virus.



