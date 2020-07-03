Impact of Coronavirus on the Digestive Tract Studied

The world is bracing for the impact of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has now spread to over 30 countries, infecting more than 80,000 people with over 2,600 deaths globally. A better understanding of how this virus is transmitted is key to preventing its spread.
‘A significant portion of coronavirus patients have diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and/or abdominal discomfort before respiratory symptoms.’
In two new papers published online in Gastroenterology, investigators from China describe the impact of coronavirus on the digestive tract. Key findings:
Researchers recommend monitoring patients with initial GI distress, which will allow for earlier detection, diagnosis, isolation and intervention.
Viral RNA is detectable in stool of patients with suspected coronavirus; it is now clear that the virus sheds into the stool.
Viral gastrointestinal infection and potential fecal-oral transmission can last even after viral clearance in respiratory tract.
Prevention of fecal-oral transmission should be taken into consideration to control the spread the virus.
Source: Eurekalert