medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Provides Protection but Not a Cure: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2019 at 6:07 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Potential peanut allergy treatment provides some degree of protection but does not cure an allergic patient, said King's College London researchers.
Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Provides Protection but Not a Cure: Study
Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Provides Protection but Not a Cure: Study

In the study, published today in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, researchers tested samples from patients who suffer from peanut allergy with peanut oral immunotherapy (POIT) and found that it does not stop them being allergic just suppresses the reaction. POIT works by reducing a patient's sensitivity to peanut so they can tolerate small amounts and therefore are less at risk of accidental reactions to peanut contamination of other foods. POIT works by making the immune system produce antibodies that reduce the allergic response to peanut. However, a recent review has found that patients taking POIT have more allergic reactions to peanut compared to allergic patients who simply avoid peanut.

Show Full Article


In this study, the researchers tested samples from peanut allergic patients who underwent POIT and found that although POIT does suppress allergic reactions, when the protective antibodies were removed, the allergic cells are still as reactive as before treatment. These findings support the concept that while POIT can provide some protection it does not 'cure' the allergies. Lead author, Dr Alexandra Santos, King's College London and Evelina London Children's Hospital commented "Peanut oral immunotherapy can confer some protection to accidental exposure to peanut as a result of the so-called 'blocking antibodies' and shown by the reduction in the reaction of allergic cells after treatment but if we remove these 'blocking antibodies we could see that the cells are still as reactive as before, confirming that the patients were still allergic and need to keep going with the POIT regimen to maintain the protection."

The authors used a test known as mast cell activation test (MAT) to confirm whether the patients are still allergic after POIT and need to continue taking peanut as per POIT regimen or are no longer allergic and can eat peanuts freely.

The next steps in the research are to validate these findings in other cohorts of peanut allergic patients treated with POIT and confirm that the MAT is useful to monitor patient's response to this treatment.

Lead author Dr Alexandra Santos from King's College London said: "Definitive treatments for peanut and other food allergies are highly needed. Currently, immunotherapy is the only treatment option we can offer peanut allergic patients, mostly through clinical trials as this is not yet available on the NHS. Immunotherapy can be delivered by ingestion (oral immunotherapy), under the tongue (sublingual) and applied to the skin as a patch (epicutaneous immunotherapy). To a greater or lesser extent, the different forms of peanut immunotherapy can make allergic patients less sensitive, which can protect them from accidental exposure, but patients remain allergic."

There is currently no cure for peanut allergy. Standard management of peanut allergy involves strict peanut avoidance, which has been shown to severely affect quality of life.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Clinical Guidelines to Prevent & Deal With Peanut Allergy

Emerging data suggests that peanut allergy can be prevented by the early introduction of peanut-containing foods to children.

Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy

Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms such as flu or common cold often seems trivial or go unnoticed. But, food allergy is not to be confused with food ...

Australian Researchers a Step Closer to Treat Peanut Allergies

Researchers from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute say they might have found a treatment which could be available within five years.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

More News on:

AllergyImmunisationCeliac DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Types of Food AllergiesDealing with Pollen AllergyRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyAllergy - Symptom EvaluationTop Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive