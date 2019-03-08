medindia

Immunotherapy Drugs with Stem Cell Transplant may Treat Lymphoma

by Iswarya on  August 3, 2019 at 2:15 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel way developed use immunotherapy drugs against treatment-resistant non-Hodgkin's lymphomas by joining them with stem cell transplantation, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer Discovery.
Immunotherapy Drugs with Stem Cell Transplant may Treat Lymphoma
Immunotherapy Drugs with Stem Cell Transplant may Treat Lymphoma

Researchers have developed a novel way to use immunotherapy drugs against lymphoma by combining them with stem cell transplantation.

Show Full Article


The study, published in Cancer Discovery journal, found that this new process is not only effective in lymphoma treatment but also increases the success of the drugs in melanoma and lung cancer.

This type of immunotherapy, called "checkpoint blockade," ramps up the ability of immune cells called T-cells to fight cancer by removing the "cloaking effect" that tumors use to hide from them.

Checkpoint blockade therapy is effective in several tumor types, but generally ineffective in non-Hodgkin's lymphomas.

The study's findings suggest that when this immunotherapy is combined with a stem cell transplant, which the researchers call "immunotransplant," the process ramps up the T cells to increase the cancer-killing immune response tenfold, allowing it to be effective for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and more successful for melanoma and lung cancer.

The transplant works by "making space" for re-infused immune cells (T cells) to proliferate by clearing out a patient's original immune system. While they are proliferating and building the immune system back up, they become activated, and the anti-tumor T cells' anti-cancer effect becomes stronger.

"Using immunotransplant to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint blockade therapy could be broadly significant as these immunotherapies are standard therapy for melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer, and others," said the study's corresponding author Joshua Brody, MD at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

"Even for settings in which checkpoint blockade therapy proves ineffective, our data suggest that its efficacy may be 'rescued' by immunotransplant. This research also suggests that the addition of checkpoint blockade may improve other T cell therapies, such as CAR-T therapy."

The findings have prompted the initiation of a clinical trial using the immunotransplant approach to treat patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Effective Treatment of Cancer Attainable With New Immunotherapy Agents

Cancers may be treated more effectively with Y-traps, a new class of immunotherapeutic agents that can act against cancers that are resistant to current treatments with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

New Tool Can Help Fight Lymphoma - Here's How

Gene expression profiling, a new tool can detect lymphomas such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma faster. This tool helps identify and treat high-risk patients who do not respond to standard treatments.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Immunisation Genetics and Stem Cells Dealing with Pollen Allergy Drugs Banned in India Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine 

What's New on Medindia

FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those with 'Obesity Genes'

Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive