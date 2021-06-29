Immunotherapy Drug Has Less Side Effects, More Therapeutic Effects

The Center for Theragnosis at KIST reported the development of an anti-cancer drug that targets cancer cells by suppressing the resistance to doxorubicin without reacting with normal cells. In contrast, Dr. Ryu's research team has developed a prodrug for anti-cancer immunotherapy that utilizes the immunity-boosting potential of doxorubicin.This product gives anticancer effects when activated by abundant enzymes present in cancer cells. As these enzymes are not present in normal cells, they do not experience toxicity and inflammatory responses.The ability to target cancer cells exclusively increases patient immunity, inducing an active anticancer immune response when doxorubicin is activated in cancer cells.It improved the anti-cancer immune response in nonclinical animal models and reduced side effects associated with inflammatory responses and toxicity in normal tissues. The drug dosage can probably be increased to enhance its effectiveness for chemotherapy without causing notable side effects.Prodrug was developed by utilizing a drug already in clinical use. The commercialization process is expected to be relatively straightforward in terms of clinical trials and mass production.Dr. Ju Hee Ryu of KIST said, "Because the immunity level of most patients must be raised to a certain level to enjoy the remarkable therapeutic effect of immunotherapy, an anti-cancer prodrug that can maintain the anti-cancer immune response of the drug while reducing the toxicity and inflammatory responses in normal tissues represents a significant step forward for immunotherapy."Source: Medindia