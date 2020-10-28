Immunity to COVID-19 Decreases With Time

At the beginning of the study, in June, six per cent of those who took the tests had IgG antibody responses to the coronavirus, they reported.By September, just 4.4 per cent of them did. For health care workers, the rates stayed about the same.Antibodies are the proteins the body naturally generates to fight infection. IgG is one type - the tests were not designed to detect other types of antibodies.Other research teams have found that other types of antibodies may persist longer than IgG does.The results also confirm earlier studies that showed that people who did not have symptoms of Covid-19 are likely to lose detectable antibodies sooner rather than those who had more severe infections.The researchers also found that younger people who had recovered from COVID-19 had a slower loss of antibodies, compared to people older than 75 who had survived an infection.Source: IANS