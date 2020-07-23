by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 23, 2020 at 10:22 PM Respiratory Disease News
Immunity Boosting Tea Service for Frontline Workers In Airport
Panaji, July 23 (IANS) In an initiative to boost the immunity of officials working at Dabolim airport in Goa, a medicated tea service has been started by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"As an effort to boost the immunity and moral of our corona warriors working at Goa airport, in one of its kind initiative, a 'medicated tea/kaadha' service started today jointly with CISF on the notion of 'no profit no loss'. @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @aairedwr @shripadynaik," a tweet from the Dabolim International Airport's official handle said on Thursday.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out Goa airport, which functions out of the Indian Naval base INS Hansa in South Goa, has facilitated the evacuation of more than 9,000 foreigners while over 7,000 Indian citizens have been repatriated into India.


Source: IANS

