Immune System’s Role in Parkinson’s Disease Identified

Immunogenetic determinants of PD

Epidemiological evidence for an immune component of PD

Influence of infections and the microbiome

Links between the GBA1 gene and immune changes in PD

The role of T lymphocytes

The role of B lymphocytes

Natural killer cells in PD

Age-related immune changes in PD

Microglial activation in the brains of patients with neurodegenerative disorders including PD

Current evidence and knowledge gaps around inflammasome activation in PD

The role of central and peripheral inflammation

Neuroinflammation and immune changes in prodromal PD

Inflammatory animal models of PD

Biomarkers of inflammation in PD

Therapeutic strategies targeting the immune system in PD

Recent Research in Parkinson's Disease

"PD risk is influenced by many factors including a mix of immunogenetics and the environment, such as infection history," commented Guest Editors Bastiaan R. Bloem, MD, PhD; Patrik Brundin, MD, PhD; Ashley Harms, PhD; Cecilia Lindestam Arlehamn, PhD, Eng King Tan, MD; and Caroline Williams-Gray, PhD. Various experimental models developed in recent years suggest that there is evidence of an association between autoimmune conditions and the immune system or its aberrant responses in patients with PD.Topics included various experimental models:A review article by Benjamin D. Hobson, MD/PhD student, and David Sulzer, PhD, both of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, focuses on how peripheral T lymphocytes can enter into brain areas that are primarily affected in PD.Neurons in these brain regions can present antigens bound to Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) class 1 molecules on the cell surface and signal the cell's physiological state to immune cells (such as T cells). Certain subtypes of T cells (CD8+) have been shown to bind to the antigen: MHC class 1 complex on the cell surface, promoting further immune responses that lead to cell damage and eventually, death of the neurons."Recent animal models suggest the possibility of T cell autoreactivity to mitochondrial antigens in PD," noted Dr. Sulzer. "However, it remains unclear if neuronal antigen presentation plays a role in PD or other neurodegenerative disorders, and efforts are underway to better understand the potential impact of autoimmune responses on neurodegeneration.""In summary, multiple independent studies in clinical and preclinical models have provided corroborative evidence of the involvement of central and peripheral immune and inflammatory processes in PD," noted the guest editors. "Our knowledge of how the immune system contributes to PD pathogenesis is constantly evolving, with increasing evidence for the role of several genes and susceptibility loci."A major challenge is to use these data and knowledge to identify specific targets within the immune system or target major pathogenic proteins involved in aberrant immune responses; and potentially identify subsets of patients who are more likely to respond to immune modulatory therapies."Clinical trials targeting alpha-synuclein have already commenced, and both clinical and experimental trials focusing on different immune components are ongoing," commented co-guest editor and JPD's co-editor-in-chief Bastiaan R. Bloem, MD, PhD, Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders, Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen.The Guest Editors emphasize that considerable research is still needed to determine the individual and collective roles of the individual immune cells (and their subsets), and how they interact with each other within the neurovascular units and with alpha-synuclein and other key proteins."Longitudinal studies using molecular imaging that measures microglial activation in the brain, and detailed blood and CSF immune function tests and phenotyping in at-risk subjects or prodromic PD may identify crucial clues on the temporal cause-effect relationship between neuroinflammation and PD," Professor Bloem concluded.Parkinson's disease is a slowly progressive disorder that affects movement, muscle control, and balance. It is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder, affecting about 3% of the population by the age of 65 and up to 5% of individuals over 85 years of age.Source: Eurekalert