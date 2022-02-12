Immune System’s Role in Parkinson’s Disease Identified

Experts are exploring the associations between immune activation, neuroinflammation, and Parkinson's disease (PD).
They further discuss the challenges and novel therapeutic strategies targeting the immune system with the hope of reducing or reversing neurodegeneration.
‘Patients with Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies often exhibit autoimmune features, including immune cells (CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes) that recognize forms of alpha-synuclein.’
Although multiple independent studies have provided evidence of the involvement of central and peripheral immune and inflammatory processes in PD, determining the cause-and-effect relationship between neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in PD is difficult to determine as the initiating event(s) occur many years before neuronal loss and clinical manifestations arise. There is growing evidence, however, that inflammation might play a causative role in PD rather than being a consequence or an epiphenomenon of the neurodegenerative process.
"PD risk is influenced by many factors including a mix of immunogenetics and the environment, such as infection history," commented Guest Editors Bastiaan R. Bloem, MD, PhD; Patrik Brundin, MD, PhD; Ashley Harms, PhD; Cecilia Lindestam Arlehamn, PhD, Eng King Tan, MD; and Caroline Williams-Gray, PhD. Various experimental models developed in recent years suggest that there is evidence of an association between autoimmune conditions and the immune system or its aberrant responses in patients with PD.
Parkinson's disease is a slowly progressive disorder that affects movement, muscle control, and balance. It is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder, affecting about 3% of the population by the age of 65 and up to 5% of individuals over 85 years of age.
Source: Eurekalert
Topics included various experimental models:
- Immunogenetic determinants of PD
- Epidemiological evidence for an immune component of PD
- Influence of infections and the microbiome
- Links between the GBA1 gene and immune changes in PD
- The role of T lymphocytes
- The role of B lymphocytes
- Natural killer cells in PD
- Age-related immune changes in PD
- Microglial activation in the brains of patients with neurodegenerative disorders including PD
- Current evidence and knowledge gaps around inflammasome activation in PD
- The role of central and peripheral inflammation
- Neuroinflammation and immune changes in prodromal PD
- Inflammatory animal models of PD
- Biomarkers of inflammation in PD
- Therapeutic strategies targeting the immune system in PD
Recent Research in Parkinson's DiseaseNeurons in these brain regions can present antigens bound to Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) class 1 molecules on the cell surface and signal the cell's physiological state to immune cells (such as T cells). Certain subtypes of T cells (CD8+) have been shown to bind to the antigen: MHC class 1 complex on the cell surface, promoting further immune responses that lead to cell damage and eventually, death of the neurons.
