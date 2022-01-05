Immune System Culprit in Severe COVID Cases

A particular immune response pathway that leads to severe illness and death in people infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been discovered by Yale researchers.
The study was published in the journal Nature.
For the new study, a Yale team led by postdoctoral fellow Esen Sefik, who is part of the lab of senior author Richard Flavell, studied the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice engineered to have a human immune system.
"It's like a broadcast system, but in this case the message is lethal," said Flavell, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Inflammasome Pathway and COVID-19In the mouse model of COVID-19, researchers were able to rescue infected mice from pneumonia by blocking the NLPR3 inflammasome pathway. With the inflammasome pathway blocked, immune system cells were still infected. But they were no longer inflammatory and therefore could not contribute to damaging levels of inflammation, researchers found.
One byproduct of this rescue, however, is that the cells no longer die and as a consequence release more virus. Nonetheless, blockade of the inflammasome pathway along with antiviral treatment could provide a way to treat COVID-19 pneumonia and prevent severe cases of COVID -19, researchers say.
Although there are no approved drugs that block the NLPR3 pathway, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies are developing them, Flavell said.
The research was funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Source: Eurekalert