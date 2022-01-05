About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Immune System Culprit in Severe COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Immune System Culprit in Severe COVID Cases

A particular immune response pathway that leads to severe illness and death in people infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been discovered by Yale researchers.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
 Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Read More
Advertisement


For the new study, a Yale team led by postdoctoral fellow Esen Sefik, who is part of the lab of senior author Richard Flavell, studied the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice engineered to have a human immune system.

To their surprise, they found that immune cells themselves, not just epithelial cells lining the lung, can harbor the virus. When the body detects the virus in these cells, inflammasomes, part of the immune system's early warning system, produce and release cytokines which prompt these immune cells to commit suicide in an attempt to abort infection. However, the cytokines also recruit even more inflammatory cells to the lungs from the blood, which drives a vicious cycle that leads to pneumonia.
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
 Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Read More
Advertisement

"It's like a broadcast system, but in this case the message is lethal," said Flavell, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Inflammasome Pathway and COVID-19

In the mouse model of COVID-19, researchers were able to rescue infected mice from pneumonia by blocking the NLPR3 inflammasome pathway. With the inflammasome pathway blocked, immune system cells were still infected. But they were no longer inflammatory and therefore could not contribute to damaging levels of inflammation, researchers found.

One byproduct of this rescue, however, is that the cells no longer die and as a consequence release more virus. Nonetheless, blockade of the inflammasome pathway along with antiviral treatment could provide a way to treat COVID-19 pneumonia and prevent severe cases of COVID -19, researchers say.

Although there are no approved drugs that block the NLPR3 pathway, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies are developing them, Flavell said.

The research was funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Source: Eurekalert
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
 Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Read More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Method Helps Repair Damaged Heart Muscle
COVID-19 Vaccine Method Helps Repair Damaged Heart Muscle
A strategy for delivering genetic material to the body is tested as a way to repair damaged heart muscle after a heart attack.
Read More
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence SystemCytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Myasthenia GravisMyasthenia Gravis
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR