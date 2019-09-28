medindia

Immune System Compound Acts as Defence Against Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 28, 2019 at 10:21 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new naturally occurring molecule and a component of the immune system was found to target and kill cancer cells, can also encourage immunity against cancer resurgence, stated new research published today in the British Journal of Cancer.
Immune System Compound Acts as Defence Against Cancer
Immune System Compound Acts as Defence Against Cancer

Several teams led by Professor Livio Mallucci from King's College London discovered that β-galactoside-binding protein (βGBP), a naturally occurring molecule produced by immune cells can non-specifically target cancer cells, make them undergo cell death and through a stress response pathway make the cancer cells visible to the immune system to prompt an anti-cancer immune response that would secure protection against recurrences.

Show Full Article


Major developments in anti-cancer therapies have taken place over the last decade, but as only a subset of patients respond to treatments, there is a need for further development. Crucially, there is a need to induce the immune system to ensure long-term protection against the recurrence of cancer.

Current approaches to achieve this involve killing cells by using chemotherapeutics and other agents which can be harmful and have uncertain outcomes.

"By contrast, the anti-tumour property of ?GBP is selective and not harmful to normal cells. ?GBP is effective against the most aggressive colorectal cancer cells and a wide range of other cancer cells equally unresponsive to current therapies. This research presents experimental evidence for a strategy where the targeting of cancer cells and the stimulation of immunity combine to prompt immediate and long-term responses against aggressive cancer," said lead author Professor Livio Mallucci from King's College London, School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Study Reveals How Pancreatic Cancer Fuels Its Growth

Pancreatic cancer discovery has revealed how the aggressive cancer fuels its growth.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyImmunisationCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtMyasthenia GravisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson's Disease Early

Home Remedies for Rosacea

Nasal Discharge - Symptom Evaluation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive