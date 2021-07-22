by Angela Mohan on  July 22, 2021 at 7:55 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Immune Response to Vaccine Depends on Age
Elders found to have fewer antibodies against the novel coronavirus, as per the new study by research team from the Oregon Health & Science University.

Antibodies are blood proteins that are made by the immune system to protect against infection. They are known to be key players in protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.


"Our older populations are potentially more susceptible to the variants even if they are vaccinated," said senior author Fikadu Tafesse, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Researchers said that even they measured decreased antibody response in older people, the vaccine still appeared to be effective enough to prevent infection and severe illness in most people of all ages.

"The good news is that our vaccines are really strong," Tafesse said.

Their findings underscore the importance of promoting vaccinations in local communities.

Vaccinations reduce the spread of the virus and new and more transmissible variants, especially among elder patients who appear to be more susceptible to breakthrough infections.

"The more people get vaccinated, the less the virus circulates," Tafesse said. "Older people aren't entirely safe just because they're vaccinated; the people around them really need to be vaccinated as well. At the end of the day, this study really means that everybody needs to be vaccinated to protect the community."

The immune response in the blood of 50 people two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 was measured. Participants were divided into age groups and then exposed their blood serum in test tubes to the original "wild-type" SARS-CoV-2 virus and the P.1 variant.

The youngest group had around seven-fold increase in antibody response compared with the oldest group of people between 70 and 82 years of age. Laboratory results reflected a clear linear progression from youngest to oldest: The younger a participant, the more robust the antibody response.

"Older people might be more susceptible to variants than younger individuals," Tafesse said.

This study highlights the mportance of vaccinating older people as well as others who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, said co-author Marcel Curlin, M.D., associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) in the OHSU School of Medicine.

"The vaccine still produces strong immune responses compared with natural infection in most older individuals, even if they are lower than their younger counterparts," Curlin said.

"Vaccination in this group may make the difference between serious and mild disease, and likely reduces the chances of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to another person."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination: Chennai Tops Metros In Inoculating Maximum Eligible Population
Chennai has administered two doses of COVID vaccines to the maximum number of the eligible population, revealed study conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Myasthenia GravisVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck Cracking