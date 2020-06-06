by Colleen Fleiss on  June 6, 2020 at 2:24 AM Drug News
Immune Drug Treatments and COVID-19
Immune suppressing drugs are safe to prescribe in the current COVID-19 pandemic despite potential risks for patients, said study.

Risk factors for patients with eye conditions like ocular surface disease, scleritis and uveitis to determine whether drug prescriptions should continue, and the potential risk factors during doctors' visits to monitor the progression of an eye disease have been reviewed and published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

"Preliminary clinical experiences based on case reports, small series and observational studies show the morbidity and mortality rates in patients taking these drugs who become infected with the COVID-19 virus may not differ largely from the general population," says Professor Smith.


"Current best practice guidelines worldwide recommend the continuation of immunosuppressive treatments in patients who require them, except for perhaps high dose corticosteroid therapy and in patients with associated risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease."

Associate Professor Rupesh Agrawal from National Healthcare Group Eye Institute, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore says there is a pressing need for more research which confirms these preliminary findings to adequately alter guidelines on the management of patients during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"Immunosuppression is a double-edged sword. While it has been a tool much used by many physicians in combating chronic inflammatory diseases, it does come with significant trade-offs with increased risk of infections being one of them."

