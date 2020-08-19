Immune Changes in Childhood Syndrome Linked to COVID-19

The study, supported by the NIHR Guy's and St Thomas' BRC and published in, showed that in the acute stage of PIMS-TS, children have raised levels of molecules called, and reduced levels of white blood cells called. They saw that by the time the children had recovered, the immune system changes had gradually returned to normal.Although the number of children in the study was small, this is the first evidence about the role of the immune system in the disease. It provides vital evidence for future research and will indicate what treatments may help patients with the condition.The first cases of PIMS-TS were treated at Evelina London in mid-April 2020. Initial reports suggested the condition may be similar to existing conditions such as Kawasaki disease. However, the new research confirms that PIMS-TS affects the body in a different way to other known conditions and has been identified as a new syndrome.The research, led by Dr Shankar-Hari within the King's College London School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, worked to understand the immune system changes underlying this new condition.Blood samples were analysed from 25 children who had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had symptoms of COVID-19, had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, or whose parent was a healthcare worker.Blood samples were tested from children these children at different stages of the disease, from the acute phase when they first came onto hospital, through to their outpatient appointments. The researchers compared these results to those of seven healthy age-matched children.Dr Manu Shankar-Hari is a consultant in intensive care medicine at Guy's and St Thomas' and NIHR Clinician Scientist and Reader and Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at King's College London. He said:Dr Shane Tibby, pediatric ICU consultant at Evelina London said:Dr Michael Carter is a Pediatric NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer and sub-specialty registrar in pediatric intensive care at Evelina London. He said:Source: Eurekalert