medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Immune Cells Present Inside the Tumor can be Identified Using This Approach

by Rishika Gupta on  November 9, 2018 at 12:20 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By detecting Immune cells inside the tumors, the scientists can help the doctors devise an effective immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients.
Immune Cells Present Inside the Tumor can be Identified Using This Approach
Immune Cells Present Inside the Tumor can be Identified Using This Approach

A pioneering technique designed to spot differences between immune cells in tumours could speed the development of cancer treatments, research suggests.

Scientists say the approach could be used to help doctors choose the best treatments for individual patients and predict which tumours are likely to respond to a particular therapy.

It could help target the use of immunotherapy - a new form of treatment that uses the body's own defences to tackle cancer. This therapy has shown great promise in recent years, but identifying which patients will respond best is a challenge for doctors.

The new approach - based on gene analysis - makes it easier to spot the range of immune cells present in a tumour. These cells could help the body detect and kill cancer when activated by certain drugs, scientists say.

Traditional treatments such as radiology do not discriminate between cell types and attack both cancerous and healthy cells, often leading to side-effects.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh analysed genes from anonymised medical databases of thousands of tumours to identify genes associated with immune cells.

This allowed them to quickly detect immune cells in a tumour based on their genetic code even when they were mixed in with harmful cancerous cells and normal cells.

They say that this resource - called ImSig - paints the best picture of tumours to date and will allow scientists to study how certain immune cell types affect cancer growth.

In future, this could help doctors decide which patients were most likely to respond to immunotherapy, experts say.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

New Hope to Brain Tumor Patients

A MET kinase inhibitor molecule named PLB-1001 identified is able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, key treatment characteristic, said researchers.

Immunotherapy Drugs to be Delivered to Tumor's Doorstep: Study

New nanodevice may deliver immunotherapy drugs directly to the tumor, thereby preventing the unwanted side effects that come with standard treatment.

Regulator of Brain Tumor Migration Discovered

In glioblastoma (brain) tumor patients deactivating the protein TEAD1 may stop tumor cells from migrating away from the main tumor mass.

New Bacterial Therapy Shows Early Promise in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

In advanced solid tumors condition even after a single injection of the bacterial therapy, researchers were able to see biological and, in some patients, clinically meaningful activity.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Myasthenia Gravis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive