medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Immune Cell Dysfunction in HIV-infected Patients

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 8, 2018 at 7:44 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HIV-infected patients experience a dysfunction in a certain type of immune cell: the follicular helper T (Tfh) cell, shows new study. The study was conducted by a team of chemical and biomedical engineers from the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Pennsylvania.
Immune Cell Dysfunction in HIV-infected Patients
Immune Cell Dysfunction in HIV-infected Patients

In a paper published in Science Immunology, the authors outline how, through combining a sophisticated sequencing technique with a mass cytometry method (the measurement of cell characteristics), they discovered the Tfh cell dysfunction.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, about 40 million people worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS . In the U.S., about 1 million are living with the virus, and 1 in 7 of those infected don't know it. Overall, the number of recorded cases has been in steady decline -- thanks to medical advances and greater public awareness. Still, major information gaps remain in our understanding of the fundamental nature of HIV, making every new insight important.

The UT Austin research team's finding is significant because the Tfh cells -- which are present in greater numbers in HIV-infected patients than in healthy individuals-- typically help fight off infection by communicating with other immune-supporting cells in the lymph nodes (the immune system's command center) about an impending viral attack. The researchers found that the Tfh cells present in those infected with HIV are not playing their usual part to defend against viral infections.

Led by UT Austin assistant professor Jenny Jiang in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, the research team combined techniques and approaches developed by Jiang and Laura Su, assistant professor of medicine in Penn's Perelman School of Medicine. Together, these technologies allowed the team to comprehensively profile T cells in the lymph node glands of HIV patients.

"These types of cells play a critical role during viral infections of any kind," Jiang said. "They communicate with other immune cells and provide instructions to B cells, for example, to produce virus-neutralizing antibodies that not only kill it off but also help prevent future infections."

Although the CD4+ T cell is notoriously depleted in patients infected with HIV, the population of Tfh cells is actually more elevated in the lymph nodes of those infected with HIV than it is in healthy individuals. This paradox is what makes further analysis of Tfh cell behavior by anyone studying HIV so vital.

Based on their central role in generating protective antibodies, it would be intuitive to assume that the increased presence of Tfh cells should result in greater resistance to infection. However, the researchers found this not to be the case, suggesting that Tfh cells in HIV patients are ineffective at sending signals to B cells to request help to fight off the infection.

"We believe Tfh cells behave differently when fighting chronic infections like HIV versus when fighting off acute infections like the common cold, potentially making them an easy target for HIV," Jiang said. "Our next step is to determine why the Tfh cell dysfunction occurs in HIV-infected patients, moving us one step closer to better understanding the virus."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

People Vulnerable to HIV/AIDS can be Helped by Public Health Services

People Vulnerable to HIV/AIDS can be Helped by Public Health Services

Social and public health services play a crucial role of in providing access to lifesaving HIV services, find a new study.

Vaginal Rings That Contain Anti-HIV Drug Reduce Risk of HIV Infection

Vaginal Rings That Contain Anti-HIV Drug Reduce Risk of HIV Infection

Contraceptive vaginal rings that contain antiretroviral (ARV) drug called dapivirine reduces infection of HIV among women. Dapivirine rings reduce women's risk of acquiring HIV by more than half.

Two Strategies for Reducing Mortality in HIV Immunosuppressed Adults

Two Strategies for Reducing Mortality in HIV Immunosuppressed Adults

Mortality in HIV+ immunosuppressed adults is increasing. Therefore, to reduce mortality scientists have designed two innovative strategies, where intensive screening is equivalent to preventive treatment.

Circumcision in Boys can Prevent HIV in Africa

Circumcision in Boys can Prevent HIV in Africa

Peers can influence more boys and young men who are in the age group of 10 and 19 years to be circumcised to prevent HIV among Africans, reveals a new study

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Myasthenia Gravis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...