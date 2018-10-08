medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

Immigrants Use Little Health Care, Subsidize Care of Non-immigrants

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2018 at 3:41 PM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study published today in the International Journal of Health Services finds that immigrants pay more money into both private and public health insurance programs than they take out.
Immigrants Use Little Health Care, Subsidize Care of Non-immigrants
Immigrants Use Little Health Care, Subsidize Care of Non-immigrants

The findings by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine contradict recent claims by Pres. Trump and other political leaders that immigrants drive up U.S. medical costs.

Researchers examined all studies published since 2000 related to health care expenditures by immigrants. Compared to U.S.-born individuals, immigrants were found to have lower rates of utilization and lower per capita expenditures from private and public insurance sources; health expenditures were particularly low for undocumented immigrants. Across all age groups, immigrants' utilization was only one-half to two-thirds as high as that of the U.S.-born population. Immigrants also made larger out-of-pocket health care payments compared to those born in the U.S.

Researchers concluded that as a group, immigrants effectively subsidized private insurance and some public insurance programs such as Medicare because they constitute a low-risk pool that pays more into the system (by way of premiums and tax contributions) than is paid out for their care.

"Immigrants have been blamed for a range of problems plaguing the U.S., including health care costs," said study author Lila Flavin, a medical student at Tufts University School of Medicine. "But studies demonstrate that immigrants are propping up the Medicare Trust Fund by paying much more into Medicare than they will ever receive in benefits. Recent immigrants are substantially healthier than native-born Americans, which benefits the American health care economy. But to maintain their health over the long term, new immigrants -- and all Americans -- need access to good health care. Denying care to immigrants is a human rights violation that cannot be justified based on costs, and indeed may raise costs in the future."

Senior author Dr. J. Wesley Boyd, a psychiatrist at Cambridge Health Alliance and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Harvard's Center for Bioethics added, "Our findings show that immigrants are clearly bringing down per capita health care costs and are likely subsidizing care for native-born Americans. Instead of attacking immigrants for driving up costs, we should recognize their proven economic contributions."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Health Insurance - Basics

Health Insurance - Basics

Health insurance guarantees payments to a person in the event of sickness or injury.and works as protection scheme

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

Quiz on Health Insurance

Quiz on Health Insurance

This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline. ...

Your Health Insurance may Not Cover New Cholesterol Drugs

Your Health Insurance may Not Cover New Cholesterol Drugs

Your health insurance may not cover PCSK9 inhibitors, the new cholesterol drugs prescribed to people with high bad cholesterol levels.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish oil triglycerides containing omega 3 fatty acids are nutritional supplements given directly ...

 Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...