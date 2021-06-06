by Colleen Fleiss on  June 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

IMA Says 646 Doctors Succumbed to COVID During 2nd Wave
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said as many as 646 doctors lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic.

A total of 16 doctors lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh during the second wave, followed by nine in Karnataka, eight in Assam, five each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Kerala, three each in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, two each in Tripura, Uttarakhand and Goa, one in Pondicherry and one at an unknown place.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, a total of 748 doctors had fallen prey to the deadly virus, the IMA added.


India has been struggling with a massive surge in coronavirus cases for the past few months. While the daily count of cases has reduced, the number of deaths continues to be high.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day spike in around two months, taking its overall tally to 2,86,94,879, as per the Health Ministry data.

With the addition of 3,380 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's Covid death toll till date stands at 3,44,082.

The active caseload has reduced to 15,55,248, which comprises 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, the data showed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
How to Manage Cholesterol and Glucose Levels During Covid-19?
Covid-19 affects people with heart and its related problems. The biggest risk factor of heart diseases is unhealthy cholesterol levels. So, it is important to keep a track of your lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
READ MORE
Parkinson's Patients Are More Susceptible to COVID-19
Parkinson's patients are particularly affected by the more severe courses of the COVID-19.This might be due to an increased frequency of risk factors from comorbid diseases and requires extra precautions to reduce the severity of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Neck Cracking