Illuminate the Internal Clock to Combat Dementia

Fix your internal clock to prevent dementia risk. Peaking activity after 2:00 pm is a warning sign.

Late-Day Energy Peaks is Linked with the Risk of Cognitive Decline

People with the Strongest Circadian Rhythms had the Lowest Dementia Rates

Experts Found that Delayed Activity Peaks May Trigger Brain Inflammation

Do our body clocks influence our risk of dementia? - (https://www.aan.com/PressRoom/home/PressRelease/5306)

.(Researchers from American Academy of Neurology identified this surprising link between bioclock and mental health by tracking around 2,000 people for disrupted internal clock associated with mental health. The study was published inAs our body’s clock is guided by light, experts indicate thatfor adjusting internal clock.Such a routine practice could help defend mental health conditions like dementia or cognitive decline, shielding brain health.“Changes in circadian rhythms happen with aging, and evidence suggests that circadian rhythm disturbances may be a risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases like dementia,” said study author Wendy Wang, MPH, PhD, of the Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas..”The study involved 2,183 people with an average age of 79 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Of participants, 24% were Black people and 76% were white people.Participants wore small heart monitors that adhere to the chest to measure rest and activity for an average of 12 days. Researchers used data from the monitors to track the strength and patterns of people’s circadian rhythms. Participants were then followed for an average of three years and during that time 176 people were diagnosed with dementia.Researchers reviewed heart monitor data for various measures to determine circadian rhythm strength. These measures includedResearchers divided participants into three groups, comparing the high group to the low group. A total of 31 of 728 people in the high group developed dementia, compared to 106 of the 727 people in the low group.After adjusting for factors such asfor every standard deviation decrease in relative amplitude.Researchers also found people who experienced a peak of activity later in the afternoon, 2:15 p.m. or later, compared to earlier in the afternoon, 1:11 p.m.-2:14 p.m., had a 45% increased risk of dementia. Seven percent of those in the early group developed dementia, compared to 10% of those in the high group.Having a later peak of activity means there could be a difference between the body clock and environmental cues such as later hours and darkness., possibly increasing amyloid plaques linked to dementia, or reducing amyloid clearance from the brain,” said Wang.“Future studies should examine the potential role of circadian rhythm interventions, such as light therapy or lifestyle changes, to determine if they may help lower a person’s risk of dementia.”Source-Eurekalert