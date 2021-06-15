IIT Madras Research Calls for Investment to Protect Elderly

The NSS survey covered 113,823 households and 555,115 individuals from randomly selected 8077 villages and 6181 urban areas. The results showed that disparities exist in health status as well as healthcare access of elderly people across the country.Elaborating on the important findings of the study, Prof. V.R. Muraleedharan, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, said, "Our research highlights ways in which the elderly may have suffered even due to COVID-19 control measures, such as social/physical distancing that could increase depression, and lead to a higher chance of inflammatory response in the elderly. There are several such ailments specific to the vulnerable elderly population.These are highlighted empirically, supported by other studies carried out in other country settings during the current pandemic."Pandemic poses a greater risk of social isolation among the elderly, which may cause a detrimental health impact. Missed treatments, unavailability of drugs also pose a major health challenge to elders.Speaking about the relevance of the study to tackling future pandemics, IIT Madras Alum Dr. Alok Ranjan, Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Jodhpur, said, "The future is uncertain, and we may experience such pandemics and adversaries in coming years, and therefore it is important that we take lessons from the current pandemic to ensure that such disasters in the future are less detrimental to the physical and mental health of the elderly."The researchers plan to carry out detailed surveys among the elderly population particularly in Tamil Nadu, especially to design effective rehabilitative care which is almost absent in India's public healthcare system.The research group works closely with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu. They hope that their studies will be positively received by the State Government.Diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular issues are the grim realities of old age. Most of the elderly have either one or more of these underlying conditions, apart from a weak immune system they are likely to have.Source: Medindia