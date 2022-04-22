About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

IIT Madras Develops VR Tools to Tackle Maternal and Newborn Deaths in India

by Hannah Joy on April 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM
Font : A-A+

IIT Madras Develops VR Tools to Tackle Maternal and Newborn Deaths in India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras developed virtual reality (VR) tools for healthcare workers to tackle newborn and maternal deaths in India.

Using these technologies, the researchers aim to train the health workers at the primary health cares (PHCs).

Advertisement


The training will begin from PHC health workers in Tamil Nadu under National Health Mission and will later be scaled to other states in India where neonatal health and maternal health is very high.

An IIT Madras team at the Centre of Excellence on Virtual Reality (VR) and Haptics, called Experiential Technology Innovation Center (XTIC), identified that skill training of the health workers was a major challenge that India was facing, specifically at the primary health centers in rural settings.
Advertisement

Infant Mortality is the biggest contributor is Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) which is death within 28 days of birth. Around 40 babies are lost per every 1,000 births.

"We want to bring this down to single digits and all these initiatives are towards this direction. We assure that these tools will now be provided to the healthcare workers in delivery points and we will also have special training points," said Dr Darez Ahamed IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission Tamil Nadu, in a statement.

He requested IIT Madras to also develop tools to train healthcare workers in various other areas such as treating accident victims, among numerous others.

The team also launched a SmartFHR project to reduce Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR). It is aimed at monitoring fetal health using smartphones anywhere and anytime without clinical assistants.

This project also will be scaled subsequently to other states where MMR is very high.

Neonatal Health and Maternal health are crucial to increasing equity and reducing poverty in any country, which leads to solving large broader, economic, social and developmental challenges.

"We need to bring in technology that will be accessible to rural India and this technology is a step in that direction. This was one of the key learnings from Covid-19 Pandemic," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the statement.

"I am sure Virtual Reality will make an impact not only in healthcare verticals but in other areas as well," Kamakoti said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
IIT Bombay Launches 'CORONTINE' To Track Quarantine People
IIT Bombay Launches 'CORONTINE' To Track Quarantine People
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay launched a new mobile application to make sure that ......
IIT Hyderabad Launches Medical Device for Stroke Victims
IIT Hyderabad Launches Medical Device for Stroke Victims
IIT Hyderabad incubated startup develops a medical device known as Arm Able to help stroke ......
IIT Bombay Helps Produce Oxygen from Nitrogen Plant
IIT Bombay Helps Produce Oxygen from Nitrogen Plant
IIT-Bombay has come up with a simple tech-hack to convert a Nitrogen Unit to an Oxygen Unit to ......
Candidemia: IIT Roorkee Finds a New Treatment Against Deadly Infection
Candidemia: IIT Roorkee Finds a New Treatment Against Deadly Infection
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) has developed a new treatment for candidemia. ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE