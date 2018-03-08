medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

IIT Kharagpur to Develop Coin-sized Bioelectronic Chips for Medical Treatment

by Hannah Joy on  August 3, 2018 at 8:56 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

IIT Kharagpur aims to develop coin-sized bioelectronic chips, which can help in treating various medical conditions, enhance the life-time of implants and also reduce the number of surgical interventions.
IIT Kharagpur to Develop Coin-sized Bioelectronic Chips for Medical Treatment
IIT Kharagpur to Develop Coin-sized Bioelectronic Chips for Medical Treatment

IIT Kharagpur has set up India's pioneering Bioelectronics Innovation Laboratory to develop futuristic battery-free implantable medical devices for treatment of brain, nerve, muscle or spinal cord disorders that are untreatable by using standard medical practices, according to the institute.

Bioelectronics is a new and an exciting field in engineering that is yet to make its mark in India. It utilizes the intersecting knowledge of both electronics and biology. Bioelectronic devices generally target to restore missing neural functions, while utilizing energy efficient and miniaturized engineering systems.

"We aim to implant coin-sized electronic chips with wireless energy supply for rehabilitation and prostheses applications. These chips will solve neural connectivity problems that are not addressed by latest medical sciences," said Sudip Nag from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering who is heading the IIT Kharagpur initiative.

"Our solutions will incorporate a combination of electrical stimulation, bio-potential recording and neuro-chemical sensing," Nag said.

"Unlike the standard pace-makers that require a surgery every five to ten years due to limited battery-life, our solutions depend on wireless power transfer and intelligent communication schemes," he said.

The devices will enhance the life-time of implants and reduce the number of surgical interventions.

"The programmable chips will help in adapting with varying physiological conditions in patients. The present line of research targets subjects with blindness, limb paralysis, sensory-motor dysfunction, cognition-loss, Parkinson's tremor, epileptic seizures, and even memory-loss," he said.

The novel bio-electronic devices will be able to sense bio-signals, process information to make intelligent decisions, and control diseased organs by electrical methods.

The proposed medical devices will help in realising highly affordable and reliable medical solutions that are accessible to common population in India and the world.

The laboratory will facilitate energy efficient electronic system development, biocompatible packaging, bio-reliability assessment and animal testing rooms as a unified platform for an end-to-end intelligent medical system development.

"Grants have been received from IIT Kharagpur. It is in the process of setting up collaborations with several hospitals and institutes in India and abroad," Nag said.In addition to innovating new medical devices, the laboratory will open new career avenues in incubating companies for production and marketing.

"We are looking forward to technology licensing and commercialization of bio-electronic devices that are being developed in this laboratory," he said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Stop The Stink With Bioelectronic 'nose'

Stop The Stink With Bioelectronic 'nose'

The bioelectric nose can detect rotting food, as well as be used to help find victims of natural disasters or crimes.

To Detect Early Cancer, Bioelectric Signals can be Used

To Detect Early Cancer, Bioelectric Signals can be Used

At Tufts University School of Arts and Sciences, biologists have discovered a bioelectric signal that can identify cells that are likely to develop into tumors.

Incidence of Tumors Controlled by Bioelectrical Signals from Distant Cells

Incidence of Tumors Controlled by Bioelectrical Signals from Distant Cells

Using a tadpole model, developmental biologists have shown that bioelectrical signals from distant cells control the incidence of tumors arising from cancer-causing genes.

Predicting Body Composition Using Foot-to-Foot Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis in Healthy Asian Individuals

Predicting Body Composition Using Foot-to-Foot Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis in Healthy Asian Individuals

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) is a convenient and safe method for predicting body composition in people having differing body fat percentages.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...