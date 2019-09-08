medindia

IIT Hyderabad Launches Medical Device for Stroke Victims

August 9, 2019
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad's Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship(CfHE)-Incubated Startup BeAble Health launched 'Arm Able,' an interactive arm training rehabilitative device offering a solution for arm rehabilitation.
BeABle, founded by CfHE fellow Habib Ali, a biomedical engineer and roboticist, launched the product during the graduation of the third batch of CfHE fellows. As many as eight fellows have graduated in the third batch. A total of 16 fellows have graduated from all the three batches.

CfHE offers a prestigious Fellowship program in Healthcare Entrepreneurship focused on biodesign innovation through a structured and fast-paced one-year curriculum.

The fellows enrolled in this program undergo a thorough immersion in the clinical environment to identify the unmet needs. This is followed by training in needs analysis, solutions and business plan development.

"This is not a traditional program that awards a degree. We want to understand and address the question of what it takes to bring a medical product from an unmet need in the clinic to the people who wants to use it," said Prof Renu John, Co-Head, CfHE, IIT Hyderabad, and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

BeABle Founder and CfHE Fellow Habib Ali said BeAble Health was committed to enabling health and live through design and technology.

"We are solving the need for an intensive and engaging, rehabilitation therapy for individuals with upper extremity motor deficit at clinic and home, which can minimize the burden on the therapists, without compromising on the quality of therapy," he said.

Source: IANS

