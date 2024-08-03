IIT Delhi Advances Healthcare With 2 Tech Transfers



IIT Health Technologies for Early Cancer and Pathogen Detection

Two innovative healthcare technologies, created by researchers at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), have been handed over to the private sector, announced the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). ( ) These technologies are designed to detect prostate cancer and infectious pathogens at an early stage.DNA Aptamer for prostate cancer detection was transferred to Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech, Kolkata, and photonic chip-based spectrometric biosensor technology for pathogen detection was given to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare, Mumbai.Developed under the MeitY-funded project called Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA), the technologies were transferred on July 31, at an event hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi."We envision a future where technology transfer drives innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development. Measures should be taken to ensure successful adoption, implementation, and commercialization of technology," said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.The aptamer, developed by Prashant Mishra and team from IIT Delhi is capable of binding to the specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer.On the other hand, the spectrometric biosensor was developed by Joby Joseph and the team from IIT Delhi. It will enable quick and accurate detection of pathogens, thereby aiding in preventing infectious diseases.Source-IANS