IIT Bombay Launches 'CORONTINE' to Track Quarantine People

Individuals who had international travel history before February 2020 end had been advised home quarantine for 14 days to see if they develop COVID-19 symptoms like fever, dry cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.The self-quarantine was not just for those who travelled abroad, but also for the people they came in contact with after returning including friends and relatives.CORONTINE app allows to geo-fence and automatically generate alerts including text messages and emails if users move out of the quarantined zone.The Corontine app is installed on the mobile phone of the asymptomatic carriers (AC) by an authorized agency (AA). The app sends GPS coordinates of the mobiles at certain intervals of time to a server under the supervision of AA.The app comes handy at a time when people escape quarantine zones, putting thousands at risk."As we have seen in many media reports, many people are knowingly flouting quarantining rules putting others' health in danger. With Corontine app, authorities can centrally track the asymptomatic carriers and use their manpower for other useful activities," Hanwal said.The Corontine app team was in the process of developing an app that could be used in similar circumstances when a community is at the risk of pandemic diseases when India came into the grip of coronavirus. "We then decided to do something to check the spread of the coronavirus. Once the plans were finalized it took us only one week to develop it," he said.Source: Medindia