Identifying, Preventing, and Managing Heart Rhythm Side Effects of Medicines: Study

Health care professionals should become more familiar with prescriptions that cause irregular heart rhythms called arrhythmias, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.



James E. Tisdale, professor of pharmacy practice at the College of Pharmacy at Purdue University, states that "Many commonly used medicines can cause irregular heartbeats as a side effect. While the risk is relatively low, it is essential for health care professionals to consider that their patient's arrhythmia could be caused or worsened by a medication."

‘The heart may not be able to pump enough blood to the body if an arrhythmia is left untreated, which can damage the heart, brain, or other organs. Some arrhythmias are life-threatening and require immediate treatment.’





There are various different types of drug-induced arrhythmias. Some medications can cause rapid heart rhythms from the upper chambers (atria) and others can cause cause slower heart rates.



Treatment usually includes discontinuing the medication that is causing the arrhythmia, and could also include antiarrhythmic drugs or placement of a device that can correct an irregular heartbeat.



Tisdale added, "Much remains unknown about the underlying mechanisms of arrhythmias linked to specific medicines, and further research is required to better understand risk factors and treatment options."



Source: Medindia While the statement was written for health care professionals, patients should know to continue to take their medicines as directed and talk with their health care professional about any concerns with their medications and any risk factors for a medication-induced arrhythmia.

During an arrhythmia, the heartbeat can be too slow or too fast, or with an irregular rhythm. Arrhythmias can be caused by genetics or numerous conditions, including coronary artery disease, electrolyte imbalances, or thyroid problems. This statement reviewed medicines that can cause or worsen arrhythmias, risk factors for these side effects, and prevention, monitoring, and treatment options for people who are at risk for or develop arrhythmias.