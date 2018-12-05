medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dengue News

Identifying Dengue 'Hot Spots' can Predict Chikungunya, Zika Outbreaks

by Sushma Rao on  May 12, 2018 at 10:34 AM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Outbreaks of chikungunya and Zika viral diseases can now be predicted by identifying dengue fever "hot spots". Dengue, chikungunya and Zika viral disease are spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, finds a study.
Identifying Dengue 'Hot Spots' can Predict Chikungunya, Zika Outbreaks
Identifying Dengue 'Hot Spots' can Predict Chikungunya, Zika Outbreaks

PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases published the findings, the first confirmation of the spatial-temporal overlap for outbreaks of the three diseases, led by Emory University.

"We had hypothesized that we would see some overlap between these diseases, but we were surprised at the strength of that overlap," says Gonzalo Vazquez-Prokopec, a disease ecologist in Emory's Department of Environmental Sciences and lead author of the study. "The results open a window for public health officials to do targeted, proactive interventions for emerging Aedes-borne diseases. We've provided them with a statistical framework in the form of a map to guide their actions."

The analysis drew from eight years of data from Merida, Mexico, on symptomatic cases. A city of one million located in the Yucatan Peninsula, Merida had about 40,000 reported dengue cases during 2008 to 2015, and nearly half of them were clustered in 27 percent of the city. The neighborhoods comprising these dengue hot spots contained 75 percent of the first chikungunya cases reported during the outbreak of that disease in 2015 and 100 percent of the first Zika cases reported during the Zika outbreak in 2016.

"Currently, most mosquito control efforts are not done until cases of mosquito-borne diseases are detected," Vazquez-Prokopec says. "But by the time you detect a virus in an area, it has likely already begun to spread beyond that area."

Mosquito control efforts generally involve outdoor spraying that covers broad swaths of a city, further reducing efficacy, he adds. Outdoor spraying is particularly ineffective for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. "This mosquito is highly adapted to urban environments," Vazquez-Prokopec says. "It likes to live inside houses and to feed on people."

A targeted approach would make it more feasible to implement time-consuming and costly interventions such as indoor residual spraying.

"The statistical framework that we have developed allows public health officials to harness the power of big data to do more effective and efficient mosquito control by focusing on high-risk areas -- even before an epidemic begins," Vazquez-Prokopec says.

The study used disease case reports at the household level and then scaled them up to neighborhoods to protect individuals' privacy in the final map. The hot spots for reported dengue cases were confirmed by data from laboratory blood tests of a cohort of 5,000 people. The analysis showed that people living in a dengue hot spot had twice the rate of infection of those outside of the hot spots.

The research team included scientists from the Autonomous University of Yucatan and health officials from the state and federal level in Mexico. Other members of the team were scientists from seven other universities and health research institutions, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers are now working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to develop a manual and training materials, based on open-access software, for mapping risks of Aedes-borne diseases to guide proactive interventions throughout urban areas of the developing world.

More than one third of the world's population lives in areas at high risk for infection with the dengue virus, a leading cause of illness and death in the tropics and subtropics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dengue fever is sometimes called "break bone fever" due to the excruciating pain that is among its symptoms.

The chikungunya virus emerged in the Americas in 2013, sweeping through many countries where dengue is endemic. Common symptoms of chikungunya infection may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling and rash.

Zika virus followed in 2016, causing little alarm at first due to its relatively mild symptoms. It soon became apparent, however, that the Zika virus could cause birth defects in the babies of pregnant women who were infected.

"You tend to see transmission go down right after large numbers of a population are infected with these Aedes-borne viruses, leading to herd immunity," Vazquez-Prokopec says. "But these viruses do not disappear. They keep circulating and can reappear later."

Meanwhile, new Aedes-borne viruses are likely to emerge, he adds, as rapid urbanization and a warming climate help the mosquito thrive.

Vaccines are not yet available for chikungunya or Zika, and efforts to roll out a vaccine for dengue are complicated by the fact that the virus comes in different serotypes.

"Although effective vaccines would be the ultimate line of defense against these diseases, we cannot give up on mosquito control," Vazquez-Prokopec says.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...