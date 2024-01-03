About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ideal Nutritious Meal for Space Travelers Revealed

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Jan 3 2024 1:04 PM

A "space meal" that meets space travelers’ specific nutrient requirements was created using fresh ingredients with an efficient balance that provides maximum nutrients with minimum farming inputs.// These findings were reported in ACS Food Science & Technology (1 Trusted Source
Modeling of Space Crop-Based Dishes for Optimal Nutrient Delivery to Astronauts and Beyond on Earth

Go to source).

Space Nutrition Reassured with Healthy ‘Fresh Meal’

Imagine blasting off on a multiyear voyage to Mars, fueled by a diet of bland, prepackaged meals. As space agencies plan for longer missions, they’re grappling with the challenge of how to best feed people.

Creating Effective Food System for Space Travel
Despite the carefully planned research, some technical gaps remain in developing the NASA food system for long-duration missions, according to the new study by Maya Cooper and colleagues.
Astronauts in space burn more calories than humans on Earth and require extra micronutrients, such as calcium, to stay healthy during extended exposure to microgravity. Additionally, future long-term missions will require growing food in a sustainable, circular way within the spacecraft or space colonies.

While researchers have explored methods of growing food in space and what nutrients astronauts require to stay healthy, specific fresh meals have not been developed. So, Volker Hessel and coworkers wanted to optimize a space meal that meets those unique requirements of spaceflight and tastes good.

First, the researchers assessed combinations of fresh ingredients, using a method called linear programming, which computationally balances different variables to meet a specific goal. In this case, their model identified how well the combinations of different foods could meet a male astronaut’s daily nutritional needs while minimizing the water required to grow the foods.

Vital To Keep Astronauts' Food Nutrient-Rich During Long Hauls In Outerspace
A new study has determined that keeping nutrients in astronauts' food is vital during long space flights.
Of the 10 scenarios the researchers examined, they found that a vegetarian meal made up of soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sweet potato, and/or sunflower seeds provided the most efficient balance of maximal nutrients and minimal farming inputs. While this combination couldn’t quite provide all the micronutrients an astronaut needs, those missing could be added in a supplement, the researchers suggest.

To make sure that the identified combination was tasty, the team whipped up the ideal space meal as a salad for four people to taste test here on Earth. One tester gave rave reviews and “wouldn’t mind eating this all week as an astronaut.”

ISS Astronauts Set to Taste 'Outredgeous' Food Grown in Space for the First Time
Having fresh food like these available in space could have a positive impact on people's moods and also could provide some protection against radiation in space.
Other people were more muted in their praise, even though they went back for second helpings. In the future, the researchers plan to see what their computer model dishes up as options for female astronauts and expand the variety of crops in their database.

Reference:
  1. Modeling of Space Crop-Based Dishes for Optimal Nutrient Delivery to Astronauts and Beyond on Earth - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsfoodscitech.3c00396)

Source-Eurekalert
In Future Chinese Astronauts may Grow Vegetables on Moon
After a lab experiment in Beijing, an official said that Chinese astronauts may get fresh vegetables and oxygen supplies through gardening at extraterrestrial bases on the Moon in the future.

