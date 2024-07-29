About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

ICMR's New Guidelines for Disease Management

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 29 2024 12:40 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

ICMR`s New Guidelines for Disease Management
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has introduced 32 concise, one-page Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) to standardize healthcare practices for common and serious diseases across India's public healthcare system (1 Trusted Source
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Go to source).
The STWs, developed in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA) and WHO India, span five specialties: Cardiothoracic vascular surgery, pediatric cardiology, interventional radiology, neurosurgery, and orthopedics.

Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
The Indian government credits Ayushman Bharat mission for bridging critical healthcare gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new list adds to the 125 STWs previously released across 23 specialties in 2019 and 2022 and is aimed at promoting optimal treatment practices, rational drug use, and efficient healthcare services.

Improving Treatment Standards

Each concise one-page document outlines key actions for physicians, ensuring uniform healthcare standards in India's public healthcare system.

“These vital tools have been the guiding light since inception, shaping a resilient future. These evidence-based and trusted workflows ensure that patients receive the right treatment, while standardization helps healthcare professionals follow guidelines effectively. Transformative and reliable, they guarantee accurate patient care,” said Prof. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, of NITI Aayog.

Healthcare Providers Share Experiences Developing AI for Social Determinants
Healthcare Providers Share Experiences Developing AI for Social Determinants
New study offers important insights from end users on the effective design and implementation of an AI-based tool for social data in primary care.
“Standard protocols save lives and improve the quality of care. By incorporating these workflows into medical education from the beginning, we strengthen the foundation of our healthcare professionals. We also aim to disseminate these workflows to healthcare insurance companies, healthcare centers, central health systems, and medical professional bodies,” added Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary - DHR and DG ICMR.

The experts further plan to develop treatment workflows for specialties such as burn management, plastic surgeries, and polytrauma to help streamline healthcare in India.

Advertisement
Experts Advocate for Higher Digital Healthcare Allocation in Budget 2024
Experts Advocate for Higher Digital Healthcare Allocation in Budget 2024
Experts are calling for a higher GDP allocation for healthcare and enhanced digital health infrastructure in the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the need
Reference:
  1. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - (https://main.icmr.nic.in/)


Source-IANS
More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India
More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India
World Population Day: Overpopulation creates a huge strain on health care system in India.

Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement