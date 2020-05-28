ICMR Revises Guidelines for Use of Hydroxychloroquine

The ICMR revised the guidelines to expand use of this anti-malarial drug as a preventive treatment against coronavirus.
‘The drug should not be recommended for prophylaxis in children under 15 years of age and in pregnancy and lactation, it said.’
Stating that HCQ is relatively safe, when certain contra-indications are avoided, the ICMR said it had some beneficial effect as a prophylactic option. However, the drug should be given under strict medical supervision with an informed consent and only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner, it said.
The ICMR said electrocardiogram (ECG) shall be done before prescribing HCQ prophylaxis and in case any new cardiovascular symptom it would be mandatory, the advisory said.
Source: IANS