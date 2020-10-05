by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2020 at 7:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

ICMR, Bharat Biotech Tie Up for COVID-19 Vaccine
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the ICMR, the team will use the virus strain isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

"The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL). Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine," read the statement.


According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has so far reported 59,662 COVID-19 cases of which 17,847 persons have been cured while 1,981 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

No Guarantee That COVID-19 Vaccine Can be Successfully Developed
The World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy David Nabarro has warned that there is no guarantee that a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can be successfully developed in coming months.
READ MORE
1st Human Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Shortly
An Australian company has called out for volunteers in the country''s first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine, expected to take place in coming weeks.
READ MORE
CSIR Currently Tests COVID-19 Vaccine
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is currently testing Cadila Pharmaceuticals' "Sepsivac" against COVID-19, revealed Phase 2 trial.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Promise
Pitt researchers have unveiled a potential new vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Look TallerVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake