Ice Hockey Players and Boxers Have a Higher Risk of Parkinson's Development: Study

People who regularly play games like football, ice hockey, and boxing could be at increased risk of having Parkinson's diseases, finds a new study.

The study showed that repetitive head impacts from contact sports and other exposures are associated with motor symptoms including tremors, slowness, and difficulty walking and are caused by Lewy Body Disease.



‘Repeated head injuries from sports such as ice hockey, boxing, etc. can result in tremors, slowness, and difficulty in walking, and are directly caused by Lewy Body Disease, this disease, in particular, may indirectly increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease.’ Lewy Body Disease which can lead to Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia is also associated with problems with cognition, depression, sleep, and visual hallucinations.



"We found the number of years an individual was exposed to contact sports, including football, ice hockey, and boxing, was associated with the development of neocortical LBD, and LBD, in turn, was associated with Parkinsonism and dementia," said Thor Stein, a neuropathologist at the Boston University.



The research team examined 694 brains. The total years of contact sports play were linked to an increased risk of having LBD in the cortex of the brain.



Those who played more than eight years of contact sports had the greatest risk of LBD, which was six times higher than those who played eight years or less.



Clinically, athletes with both chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)-- a neurodegenerative disease -- and LBD were significantly more likely to have dementia and the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.



