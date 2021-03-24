by Angela Mohan on  March 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Ibuprofen May Help Kill Colorectal Cancer Cells
Inhibition of cyclooxygenases make ibuprofen kill colorectal cancer cells, as per the study published in Oncotarget.

One example is its ability to inhibit the alternative splicing event generating RAC1B, which is overexpressed in a specific subset of BRAF-mutated colorectal tumors and sustains cell survival.

Here the authors describe the mechanism by which ibuprofen prevents RAC1B alternative splicing in a BRAF mutant CRC cell line: it leads to decreased translocation of SRPK1 and SRSF1 to the nucleus and is regulated by a WNK1/GSK3β/SRPK1 protein kinase complex.


Surprisingly, they demonstrate that ibuprofen does not inhibit the activity of any of the involved kinases but rather promotes disassembly of this regulatory complex, exposing GSK3β serine 9 to inhibitory phosphorylation, namely by AKT, which results in nuclear exclusion of SRPK1 and SRSF1 hypophosphorylation.

Dr. Peter Jordan from The National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge as well as The University of Lisbon said, "Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and one major risk factor for tumor development is chronic inflammation."

A long term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like ibuprofen and aspirin, which are among the most commonly prescribed medications worldwide, was shown to provide chemoprevention against various types of cancer.

Ibuprofen, like most NSAIDs, inhibits both COX isoforms so that side-effects such as intestinal bleeding or cardiovascular disease can occur, questioning the long-term use of NSAIDs for cancer chemoprevention.

Interestingly, some NSAIDs were reported to inhibit tumor growth by targeting other cellular processes and elucidation of the underlying biochemical processes could lead to the development of safer and more efficacious drugs for cancer chemoprevention or adjuvant therapy.

In the case of ibuprofen, numerous studies have shown that its cancer chemopreventive properties are much more complex and involve multiple COX-independent effects.

The Jordan Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output, "our data suggest that ibuprofen treatment interferes with a signal transduction pathway involved in the regulation of alternative spliced RAC1B.

One other report on prostate cancer cells receiving combined treatment of ibuprofen and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, reported changes in alternative splicing, in particular promoting the shorter and proapoptotic BCL-X (S) or MCL-1(S) variants."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Colon Polyps
A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
READ MORE
Costochondritis
Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCostochondritisColon PolypsColorectal Cancer Screening