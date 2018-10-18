medindia
Hypertensive Patients With Psoriasis More Likely to Require Cardiovascular Procedures

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 18, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Hypertensive patients with psoriasis more often required cardiovascular procedures and surgeries when compared to hypertensive patients without psoriasis, stated study published in Journal of Dermatology.
Hypertensive Patients With Psoriasis More Likely to Require Cardiovascular Procedures

Psoriasis is linked with increased risks of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, but its effect on the course of cardiovascular disease remains unknown.

The results suggest that hypertensive patients with concurrent psoriasis experience an earlier and more aggressive disease progression of hypertension, compared with general hypertensive patients.

"Our study alerts physicians to the likelihood that, compared with general hypertensive patients, with concurrent hypertension and psoriasis will likely require more intensive assessment for cardiovascular interventions and a more aggressive hypertensive regimen to achieve adequate control," said senior author Dr. Tsen-Fang Tsai, of the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert

