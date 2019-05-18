medindia

Hypertension During Pregnancy May Be Detrimental to Mother and Baby

by Hannah Joy on  May 18, 2019 at 2:39 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy are at a two-fold risk of heart failure post-delivery. Hypertension not only affects the mother, but also affects the baby, reveals a new study.
Hypertension During Pregnancy May Be Detrimental to Mother and Baby
Hypertension During Pregnancy May Be Detrimental to Mother and Baby

National studies show that prevalence of hypertension among the Indian urban middle-class men and women is 32 percent and 30 percent, respectively. Factors such as family history, age, gender, diabetes mellitus, kidney disease, obesity, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical inactivity, and stress increase the risk. Despite this, not many people are aware of the condition or do not take preventive measures at an early stage.

Research indicates that women with high blood pressure, especially during pregnancy, are at a two-fold risk of heart failure post-delivery. The need of the hour is to monitor women before discharge and after giving birth, through the postpartum period.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, "Hypertension during pregnancy can be detrimental to both the mother and the baby. Women with high blood pressure can develop resistance in their blood vessels. This hampers the flow of blood throughout the body including the placenta and uterus leading to problems with fetal growth.

It can also cause premature detachment of the placenta from the uterus, disruption in the flow of oxygen to the placenta leading to delayed fetal growth, or in worst cases even stillbirth. If not closely monitored before, during, and after childbirth, it may become a major cause of heart problems including heart failure in such women. Some other fatal repercussions of high blood pressure include pre-term birth, seizures, or even death of the mother and the baby." Heart failure, or peripartum cardiomyopathy, can occur up to five months after giving birth. Some symptoms of this condition include tiredness, shortness of breath, swollen ankles, swollen neck veins and feeling of missed heartbeats or palpitations.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, "It is imperative for women diagnosed with hypertension to remain hospitalized for some time. Although the damage caused by peripartum cardiomyopathy to the heart is irreversible, it can still function with the help of some medications and treatment. In severe cases, a heart transplant may be recommended. Women must take steps to bring blood pressure under control from the time they wish to conceive, through certain lifestyle changes."

Drugs such as beta-blockers can help reduce blood pressure. Diuretics are another class of drugs that help lower blood pressure by removing excess water and salt from the body. Some other treatment options include coronary artery bypass surgery and implantable cardioverter defibrillators.

Some tips to control and prevent high blood pressure from HCFI
  • Monitor your blood pressure before, during, and after pregnancy
  • Consume less salt as a high intake can raise blood pressure
  • Be physically active even during pregnancy. Sedentary women are likely to gain more weight than required, which can increase the risk of hypertension
  • Make sure you are not taking medication that can raise blood pressure levels. If you already have high blood pressure, talk to your doctor about the steps that need to be followed
  • Get regular prenatal checkups
  • Tobacco and alcohol are not safe during pregnancy and must be avoided


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy

Women who were born underweight are at risk for hypertension or blood pressure during their pregnancy and this may be passed on to the next generation.

Hypertension During Pregnancy Increases Heart Disease Risk

Would-be-mothers, please take note! Women who experience hypertension during pregnancy face an increased risk of heart disease and hypertension later in life.

Hypertension During Pregnancy Ups Kidney Disease Risk

Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy increase the risk of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, finds study published in CMAJ.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Skin Cancer Awareness Month - 'Do You Use Sun Protection'

Top Sleep Solutions for Babies

Teen Pregnancy a Major Challenge in India, Linked to Child Stunting
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive