Hypertension Drugs Offer Potential Treatment for Common Kidney Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on December 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM
Drugs used to treat hypertension and angina were found to prevent much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI).

Acute Kidney Injury: Facts and Figures

The condition is usually caused by other illnesses that reduce blood flow to the kidney, or due to toxicity arising from some medicines. AKI must be treated quickly to prevent death. Even if the kidneys recover, AKI can cause long lasting damage to the kidneys and the cardiovascular system. Of those who survive an episode of AKI, 30 percent are left with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The remaining 70 percent that recover full kidney function are at an almost 30-fold increased risk of developing CKD.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure


Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.
A team from the University of Edinburgh found that patients with AKI had increased blood levels of endothelin - a protein that activates inflammation and causes blood vessels to constrict. Endothelin levels remained high long after kidney function had recovered.

After finding the same increase in endothelin in mice with AKI, experts treated the animals with medicines that block the endothelin system. The medicines - normally used to treat angina and high blood pressure - work by stopping the production of endothelin or by shutting off endothelin receptors in cells.
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease


Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of toxins and severe damage to kidneys.
The mice were monitored over a four-week period after AKI. Those that were treated with the endothelin-blocking medicines had lower blood pressure, less inflammation and reduced scarring in the kidney.

Pharmacologic Treatment of Acute Kidney Injury

Their blood vessels were more relaxed and kidney function was also improved, compared with untreated mice.

The study is published in Science Translational Medicine. It was funded by the Medical Research Council and the British Heart Foundation.

Dr Bean Dhaun, Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Nephrologist at the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Cardiovascular Science, said: "AKI is a harmful condition, particularly in older people and even with recovery it can have a long-term impact on a person's health. Our study shows that blocking the endothelin system prevents the long-term damage of AKI in mice. As these medicines are already available for use in humans, I hope that we can move quickly to seeing if the same beneficial effects are seen in our patients."

Professor James Leiper, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Impaired kidney function that results from acute kidney injury can also increase a person's chance of developing and dying from heart and circulatory diseases, so it's vital we find ways to reduce this risk.

"While further studies will be needed to demonstrate whether this treatment is safe and effective for patients, this early research is an encouraging first step."

Source: Eurekalert
